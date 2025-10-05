"Unstoppable energy, fierce defense, and champion spirit" - Fans laud Telugu Titans for fourth consecutive win in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Telugu Titans registered their fourth consecutive win in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat the UP Yoddhas 40-35 on Sunday, October 05. The Titans moved to the third position on the table with 14 points.

Bharat Hooda was their star performer with a Super 10. He bagged 14 raid points. Skipper Vijay Malik also continued his fine run this season with nine raid points. In a solid team effort, Shubham Shinde picked up a High 5. Praful Zaware scored four crucial points in the dying minutes of the game to help them seal the deal.

The last time these two teams met earlier this season, the UP Yoddhas had won with a similar scoreline. Therefore, the Telugu Titans avenged their defeat this time around.

Trending

Bhavani Rajput scored 16 raid points for the UP Yoddhas while Guman Singh picked up eight raid points. However, their efforts eventually went in vain.

As it has been an incredible run for the Titans, the fans also lauded the team on X.

"🔥 Telugu Titans make it 4 wins in a row! 💪Unstoppable energy, fierce defense, and champion spirit! 💛💥#TeluguTitans #pklseason12," a fan wrote.

Ankolla Rahul @Ankolla_Rahul 🔥 Telugu Titans make it 4 wins in a row! 💪 Unstoppable energy, fierce defense, and champion spirit! 💛💥 #TeluguTitans #pklseason12

Below are some other reactions -

𝗦𝗵𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗮𝗻𝗸 𝗧𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗸𝗶𝗮𝗻 🗡️™ @Shashantarakian What a win @Telugu_Titans 🥹🔥 Please continue this momentum 🙏

Aidy 🦅 & DD Stan ❤️‍🔥 @Aiden_K_Markram What a Thrilling encounter it was.. Telugu Titans vs U.P Yoddhas The revenge was sweet.. We lost by 5 points in the previous encounter, we win by 5 points this time. Krishan Hooda's belief in Praful made this victory possible. 4 super tackles in a single match is commendable.

Mr.Major @HeySalaarr Telugu Titans 🥵🥵🥵 Table lo 3rd position Super ra ee season perfoming very well Go well darlings @Telugu_Titans

Abhishek Reddy @1_m_Abhishek 2014-16 Telugu Titans are back! 🔥💪

Mani @MSD_0912 NXT level game..🔥🔥👌🏻

Ayan Khanra @AyanKha93842862 Prafull Zaware wins it for Telugu Titans ..Titans looking very good under KK Hooda this season !!! #TeluguTitans #pkl #ProKabaddi #PKL12

The Titans are peaking at the right moment. They have done extremely well as a unit and are looking dangerous. For the UP Yoddhas, it was a disappointing result as they crashed to their third straight loss.

Telugu Titans will aim to continue their winning streak

The Telugu Titans have made a solid push and appear to be among the title contenders at the moment. They are growing from strength to strength with each game.

The Titans will be up against defending champions Haryana Steelers in their next clash on Wednesday, October 08. Haryana lost their last three games and seem to have lost their way. They will face Dabang Delhi before the game against the Titans.

Vijay Malik and his men will fancy their chances in this clash. They would be eager to continue their winning streak and make it five victories in a row. The two teams will be up against each other for the first time this season.

