UP vs DEL head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 48

The 48th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 fixture is set to feature UP Yoddhas and Dabang Delhi on Saturday, December 30, in Noida.

UP Yoddhas have struggled for consistency this season and are yet to perform to their full potential. They have only managed to win three games, losing four, and having one tied result.

On the other hand, Dabang Delhi have not been consistent, failing to build on their wins regularly. They have three wins, as many defeats, and a tie from seven outings thus far.

Both teams are under pressure to put up consistent performances and this will be a vital clash. Ahead of the same, here's a look at the head-to-head record between UP and DEL in PKL.

UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head record in PKL

UP Yoddhas and Dabang Delhi have played each other nine times in Pro Kabaddi League's history so far.

UP have had the better of the season 8 champions six times, taking the lead in the history of the rivalry. Dabang Delhi have managed to beat the Yoddhas only three times.

Given their position in the tournament at present, this record would give the Yoddhas much-needed confidence as they take on Dabang Delhi.

Matches Played - 9

Matches won by UP Yoddhas - 6

Matches won by Dabang Delhi - 3

Matches tied - 0

Last 3 UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi matches

Another aspect in favor of the UP Yoddhas is their last three Pro Kabaddi matches against Dabang Delhi. The Yoddhas have beaten the next opponents twice in those three games whereas Delhi have managed just a solitary win.

Captain Pardeep Narwal single-handedly decimated Delhi with a massive 22-point performance in their most recent meeting last season. The Yoddhas inflicted a comprehensive victory in this match courtesy of his heroics.

Dabang Delhi registered a tight win in their other meeting in season 9. Surender Gill was the star of the show with 21 points for the Yoddhas. However, Naveen Kumar (13 points) and Manjeet (12 points) helped Delhi steal the win eventually.

In their last meeting in season 8, UP registered another convincing victory. Pardeep Narwal showcased his prowess with 14 points.

Here's a short summary of the last three UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

UP (50) beat DEL (31) by 19 points, November 16, 2022. DEL (44) beat UP (42) by 2 points, October 12, 2022. UP (44) beat DEL (28) by 16 points, February 14, 2022.