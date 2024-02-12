UP vs JAI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 117

UP Yoddhas and Jaipur Pink Panthers will face off in the 117th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) fixture on Monday, February 12, in Kolkata.

UP Yoddhas have been knocked out of the race for playoffs. They have had a poor campaign, and are sitting eleventh in the points table. The Yoddhas have four defeats in their last five games as well.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers were the first team to qualify for the playoffs this season. The defending champions are having a stellar run. With 13 wins, three losses and as many draws, they have 77 points. The Pink Panthers will aim for another win to ensure a top-spot finish.

It will be interesting to see if UP can cause an upset here. On that note, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between UP and JAI in PKL.

UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers head-to-head record in PKL

Pro Kabaddi has seen UP Yoddhas and Jaipur Pink Panthers play each other ten times so far. Interestingly, the two teams share an even record with five wins each.

However, Jaipur Pink Panthers thrashed the Yoddhas when they met earlier this season. They will eye a similar result this time around as well while UP have pride to play for.

Matches Played - 10

Matches won by UP Yoddhas - 5

Matches won by Jaipur Pink Panthers - 5

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 3 UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi matches

Jaipur Pink Panthers have this record in their favor with two wins out of the last three Pro Kabaddi matches against UP Yoddhas.

Earlier this season, the Pink Panthers registered a dominant win as Arjun Deshwal picked up 13 points, and got support from from Reza Mirbagheri (4), V Ajith (3), Sunil Kumar (3), and Lucky Sharma (3).

In their last meeting in season 9, Jaipur pulled off another one-sided triumph as Arjun Deshwal put up a scintillating 19-point performance with notable contributions from the rest of the team.

Their other game last season saw the UP Yoddhas clinch a close victory. Surender Gill (9 points) and Pardeep Narwal (7 points) led the show for the Yoddhas.

Here's a summary of the last three UP Yoddhas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

JAI (41) beat UP (24) by 17 points, December 20, 2023. JAI (42) beat UP (29) by 13 points, November 19, 2022. UP (34) beat JAI (32) by 2 points, October 7, 2022.