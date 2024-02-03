UP vs MUM Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 102

UP Yoddhas and U Mumba face off in the 102nd Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 fixture on Saturday, February 3, in Delhi.

This has been a season to forget for the Yoddhas, who are 11th in the points table, having lost their last five games. They have just three wins but 12 defeats in their campaign.

Meanwhile, U Mumba have only fared slightly better. They are also winless in five outings, lossing fourt. U Mumba have six wins and eight defeats this season. With both teams desperate for a win, here's a look at the head-to-head record between UP and MUM in PKL.

UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba head-to-head record in PKL

UP Yoddhas and U Mumba have played each other 11 times in Pro Kabaddi history. There's nothing to separate between the two sides, as both teams have had five wins and a tie.

In the reverse fixture earlier this season, U Mumba beat the Yoddhas narrowly.

Matches Played - 11

Matches won by UP Yoddhas - 5

Matches won by U Mumba - 5

Matches with no result - 1

Last 3 UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi matches

U Mumba have had the better of the Yoddhas in their last three Pro Kabaddi clashes, winning twice.

When they met earlier this season, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh put up a stellar display with 12 points, while Rinku (six points) and Guman Singh (five points) complemented him well in a victory for U Mumba.

In their last meeting in season 9, Pardeep Narwal led the charge for the Yoddhas with 13 points. He was well complemented by Rohit Tomar (eight points) and Sumit (four points).

The reverse fixture last season saw a complete team effort from U Mumba. Jai Bhagwan (six points), Guman Singh (five points), Surinder Singh and Ashish (four points apiece) making significant contributions in a win.

Here’s a summary of the last three UP Yoddhas vs U Mumba games in the Pro Kabaddi League:

MUM (34) beat UP (31) by 3 points, December 2, 2023

UP (38) tied MUM (28) by 10 points, December 2, 2022

MUM (30) beat UP (23) by 7 points, October 10, 2022