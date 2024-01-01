UP vs PAT head-to-head stats and records you need to know before UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 52

The 52nd Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match will see UP Yoddhas take on the Patna Pirates on Monday, January 1, in Noida.

UP Yoddhas are struggling for form, having won only one out of their last five matches. They have a total of three wins, five defeats, and a tied result from nine matches thus far.

Three-time champions Patna Pirates have also had a mediocre run so far. They have managed to win four games but have also faced as many defeats. However, a victory in their previous game will give them confidence.

Ahead of a crucial fixture for either side, here's a look at the head-to-head record between UP and PAT in PKL.

UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates head-to-head record in PKL

UP Yoddhas and Patna Pirates have played each other 13 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi. Both teams share a close head-to-head record.

UP Yoddhas have pulled off five wins against the Pirates. On the other hand, Patna have managed to defeat the Yoddhas seven times. Moreover, both teams have also played out a tied match.

The Pirates will aim to extend their lead whereas the Yoddhas will be keen to close the gap.

Matches Played - 13

Matches won by UP Yoddhas - 5

Matches won by Patna Pirates - 7

Matches tied - 1

Last 3 UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi matches

Looking at their last three Pro Kabaddi matches, Patna Pirates hold a slight edge over the UP Yoddhas. They have two wins while the Yoddhas have beaten them only once.

Their last meeting in Season 9 saw the Yoddhas script a close win. Rohit Gulia scored 12 points for the Pirates while Pardeep Narwal led from the front with 15 points for the Yoddhas.

In their other game last season, Pardeep bagged 12 points for UP. However, a combined effort from Sachin (11 points) and Rohit Gulia (7 points) took the Pirates to victory.

The two sides faced off in the semi-final in Season 8. Guman Singh (8 points), Sachin (7 points), and Mohammadreza Shadloui (6 points) helped the Pirates beat the Yoddhas.

Here's a short summary of the last three UP Yoddhas vs Patna Pirates matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

UP (35) beat PAT (33) by 2 points, November 26, 2022. PAT (34) beat UP (29) by 5 points, October 28, 2022. PAT (38) beat UP (27) by 11 points, February 23, 2022.