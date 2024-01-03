UP vs PUN Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 55

UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan will square off in the 55th match of Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023-24 on Wednesday, January 3, at Noida.

The Yoddhas crashed to their second consecutive defeat in their previous match. They have only three wins from ten games with six losses and a tied result so far.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan are in impeccable form this season. They have seven victories from eight games with just one defeat. Moreover, they have won their last five matches convincingly and are the team to beat this season. The Paltan are at the top of the points table as well.

It will be interesting to see if the UP Yoddhas can beat an in-form Puneri Paltan in this encounter.

Ahead of an exciting clash, here's a look at the head-to-head record between UP and PUN in PKL.

UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan head-to-head record in PKL

UP Yoddhas and Puneri Paltan have faced each other 10 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi.

UP Yoddhas have beaten Puneri Paltan on six occasions, while the Puneri Paltan have won the remaining four encounters.

UP Yoddhas will want to extend their lead in the head-to-head record. However, Puneri Paltan are in excellent form this season and the Yoddhas will face a stiff challenge on Wednesday.

Matches Played - 10

Matches won by UP Yoddhas - 6

Matches won by Puneri Paltan - 4

Matches with No Result - 0

Last three UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi matches

UP Yoddhas have emerged victorious in two out of the last three Pro Kabaddi matches between the two teams.

In their most recent meeting in season 9, Sandeep Narwal scored seven points while Durgesh Kumar and Rohit Tomar picked up five points apiece to guide the Yoddhas to a win.

Akash Shinde (15 points) and then Puneri Paltan skipper Fazel Atrachalli (seven points) helped them register a victory in their other meeting last season.

Their last game in season 8 saw Pardeep Narwal (18 points) fire the UP Yoddhas to a win in the Eliminator 1.

Here's a short summary of the last three UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan in the Pro Kabaddi League:

UP (45) beat PUN (41) by 4 points, December 9, 2022. PUN (40) beat UP (31) by 9 points, November 4, 2022. UP (42) beat PUN (31) by 11 points, February 21, 2022.