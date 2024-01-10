UP vs TAM Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 65

UP Yoddhas will be up against Tamil Thalaivas in the 65th Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023-24 match on Wednesday, January 10, in Mumbai.

The Yoddhas have struggled in the ongoing season, currently occupying the 10th position on the points table. They have managed to win only three out of their eleven games, facing seven defeats and a tied clash. The Yoddhas have lost their last three matches and are in poor form.

The story is worse for the Tamil Thalaivas, who are placed 11th on the table with just two wins and eight losses from ten games. The Thalaivas have lost all of their last five matches.

Both teams will be desperate for a win in this encounter. On that note, here’s a look at the head-to-head record between UP and TAM in the PKL.

UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas head-to-head record in PKL

UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas have faced each other 13 times in the history of Pro Kabaddi.

There is nothing to separate the two teams as they have both registered five wins against the other, with three matches ending in draws.

Matches Played - 13

Matches won by UP Yoddhas - 5

Matches won by Tamil Thalaivas - 5

Matches with No Result - 3

Last 3 UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi matches

The last three Pro Kabaddi clashes between UP Yoddhas and Tamil Thalaivas all came last season. Tamil Thalaivas beat the Yoddhas twice, while UP registered one win.

Their most recent meeting was in the eliminator last season. It was a thrilling contest that ended in a tie. The two teams then played out five raids each to decide the winner, where the Thalaivas came out on top. Narender (13 points) and Ajinkya Pawar (10 points) were the top scorers for the victors.

In their last meeting during the league stage, the Thalaivas beat the Yoddhas comprehensively. Narender (10 points) and Ajinkya Pawar (9 points) starred for them once again.

Their other meeting in season 9 went in favor of the UP Yoddhas. Sumit (7), Pardeep Narwal (6) and Ashu Singh (6) put in an all-round effort.

Here's a short summary of the last three UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas in the Pro Kabaddi League:

TAM (36) (6) beat UP(36) (4) by 2 points, December 13, 2022. TAM (43) beat UP (28) by 15 points, December 7, 2022. UP (41) beat TAM (24) by 17 points, October 23, 2022.