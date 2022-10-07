UP Yoddhas schedule in Pro Kabaddi 2022: Full fixtures list of UP Yoddhas for PKL 9

UP Yoddhas will start their Pro Kabaddi 2022 campaign against the Jaipur Pink Panthers on Friday, October 7, at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

The Yoddhas finished 3rd in the PKL standings last year with 68 points from 22 matches. They won their play-off match against Puneri Paltan but lost their semi-final fixture against the Patna Pirates to crash out of the competition.

UP Yoddhas schedule & fixtures for PKL 9

Here's a look at UP Yoddhas' schedule for the first half of Pro Kabaddi 2022:

October 7: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddhas, Match 3 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 10: U Mumba vs UP Yoddhas, Match 10 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 12: UP Yoddhas vs Dabang Delhi KC, Match 15 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 16: UP Yoddhas vs Bengaluru Bulls, Match 23 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 19: Gujarat Giants vs UP Yoddhas, Match 28 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 23: UP Yoddhas vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 37 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 28: Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddhas, Match 44 - Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

October 31: UP Yoddhas vs Telugu Titans, Match 51 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

November 4: UP Yoddhas vs Puneri Paltan, Match 58 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

November 5: Haryana Steelers vs UP Yoddhas, Match 61 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

November 8: Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddhas, Match 66 - Shree Shivchhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune.

UP Yoddhas full squad for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Nitesh Kumar, Surender Gill, Sumit Sangwan, Aman Hooda, Ashu Singh, Nitin Panwar, Shubham Kumar, Rohit Tomar, Anil Kumar, Mahipal Narwal, Durgesh Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Nitin Tomar, James Namaba Kamweti, Abozar Mighani, Gurdeep Sangwan, Jaideep Sharma, Gulveer Singh, Rathan K, Nehal B Sawal Desai and Babu Murugasan.

