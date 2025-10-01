Telugu Titans' coach Krishan Kumar Hooda praised skipper Vijay Malik after their 37-28 triumph over the Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi 2025. He led from the front with a solid display.
He scored a vital Super 10. His 12 raid points comprised nine touch and three bonus points. Coach Krishan Kumar Hooda hailed Vijay Malik for carrying out a captain's role in the game. He also appreciated Bharat Hooda, who picked up eight raid points.
The Titans' defenders made mistakes in the first half. However, they came back strong in the second half.
"I had told them to play like a do-or-die match from the start. They played like that too. There were slight mistakes by the defense first. But Vijay has played a captain's role here. Right from the start till the end they played well. The defence also performed well after halftime. Bharat also got timely points. We had our strategy in place," the coach said in the post-match press conference.
Telugu Titans have done well so far. They moved to the third spot in the standings. They have won three games on the bounce and have 12 points.
Vijay Malik credits Titans' coach for his brilliant performance
Telugu Titans' coach Krishan Kumar Hooda and captain Vijay Malik seem to share a strong bond. After their win over the Pirates, Vijay credited his coach for showing belief in him and encouraging him.
He believed that the motivation from his coach helped him do well, even at times when he would not be fully prepared. The skipper opened up on the bond as well.
"I feel somewhere when I play with him (coach), there is some connection, I don't know what, my performance comes out good. I have noticed that whatever he says turns out to be 100% true. If he says Vijay will do well, even if I am not fully prepared, I feel I will do well because the coach has told so," he said.
Vijay Malik has indeed led from the front this season. He has scored 92 raid points from 11 matches at an average of 8.36 with four Super 10s. The Titans will expect their skipper to carry his form and continue leading the side successfully.