Vikash Kandola PKL Team: Which team is he playing for in PKL 2023?

Seasoned PKL raider Vikash Kandola will be playing for Bengaluru Bulls in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. He made headlines last season after Bengaluru Bulls bought him for a whopping amount of INR 1.7 crores at the auction.

However, the 25-year-old couldn’t live up to the expectations, amassing 139 raid points in 24 matches. He wasn’t retained ahead of the 2023 PKL auction, but the Bulls bought him back using the (Final Bid Match) FBM card for a low price of INR 55.25 lakhs.

Following his lean performance last year, Kandola’s price tag plummeted significantly and the raider would be keen to turn his fortunes around in the ongoing season. Bengaluru Bulls, though, are off to the worst possible start, having just won a single game in the five matches played so far.

Kandola appeared in all five games and has only managed to secure 20 raid points with a raid strike rate of 36%. He starred in the Bulls' first victory of the season against UP Yoddhas with 11 raid points, his first Super 10 of the season.

Vikash Kandola marked his PKL debut in the fourth edition

Hailing from the Jind district in Haryana, Vikash Kandola started playing Kabaddi at a very early age. He showcased his early skills while representing Railways in the third edition of the Kabaddi Federation Cup.

Vikash Kandola made his PKL debut in the 4th edition with Dabang Delhi. He didn't impress a lot, amassing just three points in four matches. He moved to Haryana the following season and PKL 2018 proved to be a breakthrough season for him.

Playing his second consecutive season for the Steelers, Kandola made a flurry of raids and showcased his exceptional raiding skills to the Kabaddi world. He spent more time on the mat, garnering 177 raid points in 22 matches with a raid strike rate of 50 percent.

Kandola continued to impress the following two seasons for the same franchises, pocketing 195 and 180 raid points in the 2018 and 2019 editions of the tournament, respectively.