Vinay PKL Team: Which team is Vinay playing for in PKL 2023?

Vinay has once again donned the shirt for Haryana Steelers in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10. He has been the most promising raider for the Panchkula-based franchise in this edition.

He was retained along with Jaideep Dahiya and Mohit Dahiya in the Retained Young Players (RYP) category. The Delhi-born player makes the cream of the raiding unit with K.Prapanjan, Siddharth Desai, and Chandran Ranjit at the Steelers.

Vinay Tevathia has played three matches for the Haryana Steelers in the PKL 10 thus far, picking up 18 points with a 40% raid strike rate.

After going down to UP Yoddhas 57-27 in their first game of the tournament, the Haryana Steelers defeated Bengaluru Bulls 38-32 in front of the latter's home crowd.

Vinay and Siddharth Desai produced clinical performances with their raids, sharing 15 points between them with the former taking eight, including two bonus points, to lead the charts against the Bulls.

The 24-year-old managed to bag five raid points in Haryana's two-point victory against Dabang Delhi KC in their recent fixture of the PKL. Overall, Vinay has played 56 matches for the Haryana Steelers and earned 232 points.

He is yet to pick up a Super 10 in his raids having accounted for three in season 7, which was also his debut season.

When did Vinay join the Haryana Steelers?

Vinay was roped in by the Haryana Steelers in the 2019 PKL auction for a price of INR 7.26 lakh. He made his debut against the Puneri Paltan on July 22, 2019, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

He was impressive on his debut season with 129 points with 39% successful raids that boasted of 6 super raids and 3 Super 10s.

Vinay got a pay hike of INR 25 lakh as he was retained by the Steelers in the next season. He hasn't featured for any other side in the PKL and will complete his fourth season for the JSW-owned franchise.