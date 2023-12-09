Vishal Bhardwaj PKL Team 2023: Which team is Vishal Bhardwaj playing for in PKL 2023?

Indian defender Vishal Bhardwaj is plying his trade for the Dabang Delhi franchise in the Pro Kabaddi League 2023. The 26-year-old defender is a regular member in India’s kabaddi team and was also a crucial member of the team that won gold medal in the 2022 Asian Games. His presence in the Delhi team this season should make a lot of difference.

Vishal Bhardwaj hails from Una district in Himachal Pradesh. Initially, he was more interested in basketball but soon turned all his focus on kabaddi. Consistent hard work in his early years helped him find a place in the Telugu Titans’ squad in the Pro Kabaddi League.

Today, he is labeled as the ‘Ankle-Assassin’ due to his specialization in ankle-hold. Bhardwaj made his debut for the Telugu Titans in Season 4 but played only two games. He showed his mettle on the big stage in Season 5, where he managed to pocket 71 tackle points in just 22 games.

Puneri Paltans secured his services ahead of the 2021 season of the Pro Kabaddi League. However, an ordinary season didn’t help his cause and the franchise had to let go of him. He only secured 45 tackle points last season in 20 matches and would be keen to make a big impact with the new franchise in the current season.

Vishal Bhardwaj appointed as vice-captain of Delhi Capitals for PKL 2023

Ahead of the 2023 season of the Pro Kabaddi League, Naveen was appointed as the captain, while Vishal Bhardwaj was selected as the vice-captain. It is to be noted that Naveen went unsold in the first round of the auction, however, he was, later, bought by Delhi for a bargain amount of INR 20 lakh.

Dabang Delhi clinched their maiden PKL title in Season 8 after beating Patna Pirates 37-36 in the final. They would be looking to replicate a similar performance this time around as well and get their hands on their second trophy.

In the ongoing season, Dabang Delhi have won one game out of two played so far. They are languishing at the No. 8 position on the points table.