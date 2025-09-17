"Wah bhai. Kya khele h aaj. Panne faad diye" - Fans react as defending champions Haryana Steelers bag victory over Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Defending champions Haryana Steelers bagged their second successive win in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat the Patna Pirates 43-32 and moved to the fourth spot on the points table. It was a solid all-round performance from the Haryana Steelers.Shivam Patare impressed once again. The young raider scored a Super 10, notching up 13 raid points. It included 11 touch and two bonus points. Vinay supported him well with six raid points. The defense breathed fire, led by skipper Jaideep Dahiya. He scored five tackle points.Hardeep (five tackle points) and Rahul (four tackle points) also made vital contributions.For the Pirates, their big guns in Maninder Singh and Ayan Lohchab were not good enough. Maninder scored four raid points while Ayan scored six.Haryana Steelers fans reacted to the team's victory on X.&quot;Wah bhai. Kya khele h aaj. Panne faad diye (Wow. What a game today. You tore the pages),&quot; a fan wrote.Ayyappan @Ayyappan_1504LINKBest Coach of PKL Aggressive and Dedicated towards Kabaddi 🫡🔥Patna Pirates fans expressed their frustration and disappointment after the defeat. The three-time champions faced their fifth loss in six games so far.&quot;@PatnaPirates Young team and aggressive approach played a big part in last year's successful campaign, this year looks like you abandoned both. #PKL12,&quot; a fan tweeted.⚔ बिहारपुत्र ⚔ @BiharkaPutraLINKYe season khatam ho beta.Dialogue baazi hi karo bass.insane @insane__98686LINKPatna has Worst defence in the league ,They are just giving free points to opposition like wtf No combination of who should start in defence, anoop kumar might be worst coach i have ever seen in pkl .And when it comes to raiding, ayan is doing till now but today he flopped.Navdeep, with four tackle points, and Ankit with three tackle points, were the only defenders with notable performances for the Pirates.Notably, the Haryana Steelers had beaten the Pirates 32-23 in the final last season to win their maiden title. As the two teams met for the first time post that final, the Steelers asserted their dominance once again.Haryana Steelers take on Puneri Paltan in their upcoming clashUp next, the Haryana Steelers will face Puneri Paltan on Friday, September 19. The Steelers are in great form with four wins and two defeats from six games. They will look to make it a hat-trick of wins when they face Puneri Paltan.The Pune-based unit is also in top form so far this season. They have 10 points from seven games. Puneri Paltan are currently second on the table. They have also won both of their last two matches.Therefore, with two teams looking to maintain their winning run, it is set up for a thrilling clash to say the least. The defending champions will be keen to move further up the standings.