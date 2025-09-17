  • home icon
  • Kabaddi
  • PKL - Pro Kabaddi League 2025
  • "Wah bhai. Kya khele h aaj. Panne faad diye" - Fans react as defending champions Haryana Steelers bag victory over Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi 2025

"Wah bhai. Kya khele h aaj. Panne faad diye" - Fans react as defending champions Haryana Steelers bag victory over Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi 2025

By Rishab Vm
Modified Sep 17, 2025 18:03 GMT
Haryana Steelers beat Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi 2025 (Image Credits: PKL &amp; @BagriExpress,@Ayyappan_1504/X)
Haryana Steelers beat Patna Pirates in Pro Kabaddi 2025 (Image Credits: PKL & @BagriExpress,@Ayyappan_1504/X)

Defending champions Haryana Steelers bagged their second successive win in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat the Patna Pirates 43-32 and moved to the fourth spot on the points table. It was a solid all-round performance from the Haryana Steelers.

Ad

Shivam Patare impressed once again. The young raider scored a Super 10, notching up 13 raid points. It included 11 touch and two bonus points. Vinay supported him well with six raid points. The defense breathed fire, led by skipper Jaideep Dahiya. He scored five tackle points.

Hardeep (five tackle points) and Rahul (four tackle points) also made vital contributions.

For the Pirates, their big guns in Maninder Singh and Ayan Lohchab were not good enough. Maninder scored four raid points while Ayan scored six.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Haryana Steelers fans reacted to the team's victory on X.

"Wah bhai. Kya khele h aaj. Panne faad diye (Wow. What a game today. You tore the pages)," a fan wrote.
Ad
Ad

Patna Pirates fans expressed their frustration and disappointment after the defeat. The three-time champions faced their fifth loss in six games so far.

"@PatnaPirates Young team and aggressive approach played a big part in last year's successful campaign, this year looks like you abandoned both. #PKL12," a fan tweeted.
Ad
Ad

Navdeep, with four tackle points, and Ankit with three tackle points, were the only defenders with notable performances for the Pirates.

Notably, the Haryana Steelers had beaten the Pirates 32-23 in the final last season to win their maiden title. As the two teams met for the first time post that final, the Steelers asserted their dominance once again.

Haryana Steelers take on Puneri Paltan in their upcoming clash

Up next, the Haryana Steelers will face Puneri Paltan on Friday, September 19. The Steelers are in great form with four wins and two defeats from six games. They will look to make it a hat-trick of wins when they face Puneri Paltan.

Ad

The Pune-based unit is also in top form so far this season. They have 10 points from seven games. Puneri Paltan are currently second on the table. They have also won both of their last two matches.

Therefore, with two teams looking to maintain their winning run, it is set up for a thrilling clash to say the least. The defending champions will be keen to move further up the standings.

About the author
Rishab Vm

Rishab Vm

Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.

Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.

Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.

He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rishab Vm
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications