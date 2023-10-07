[Watch] Asian Games 2023 final suspended as India and Iran players disagree over controversial umpiring decision in 39th minute

Kabaddi fans are witnessing the longest kabaddi match in recent history as the players of the Indian and Iranian teams disagreed over an umpiring decision, which led to the Asian Games 2023 final being suspended on Saturday.

India are facing Iran in the final of the men's division at the Asian Games 2023. Both teams have had several intense clashes in the recent past, and this match went down to the wire as well, with the scores being 28-28 in the 39th minute.

The match was suspended soon after Pawan Sehrawat's last raid. The Indian captain went into Iran's half and stepped into the lobby without touching any defenders. At the same time, Iran's defender Amirhossein Bastami also stepped outside the line. Hence, both players were technically out.

However, when Pawan stepped out of the lobby, a few Iranian defenders followed him as well. The rules of Asian Games 2023 are such that the defenders who follow the raider into the lobby without any touch are also considered out.

In the Pro Kabaddi League, this rule was changed last year, with the defenders being not out even if they follow the raider into the lobby without touch. The umpires were indecisive, and changed the decisions multiple times, which eventually led to the match being suspended.

AKFI secretary intervened but his decision was not accepted in Asian Games 2023 final

The Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) secretary was present in the arena as well. He tried to join the decision-making team, but his decision of one point each was not accepted by India, while the decision of multiple points to India and one point to Iran was not accepted by the Iranian players.

Thus, the match has been paused. You can follow the live updates of the Asian Games final between India and Iran right here.