[Watch] 'Baazigar' Pawan Sehrawat starts working out again, 2 months after nasty knee injury in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Indian kabaddi star Pawan Sehrawat has resumed his exercise and workout sessions. The Tamil Thalaivas captain suffered a nasty knee injury in his team's Pro Kabaddi (PKL) 2022 season opener against the Gujarat Giants on October 8.

Sehrawat was picked up by the Tamil Thalaivas at the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Auction for a record-breaking price of ₹2.26 crore. Fans expected the Hi-Flier to guide the Chennai-based franchise to their maiden PKL title. However, he suffered an injury in the first match itself.

During the match between the Gujarat Giants and the Tamil Thalaivas, Pawan Sehrawat looked a bit uncomfortable on the mat. He went in to raid only twice in the first 10 minutes and did not score any touch points.

Soon after, he got injured while executing a tackle and was stretchered off the mat. Sehrawat was ruled out of the entire season due to the injury. After two months, he has now resumed his training sessions.

Earlier on Wednesday, the 23-year-old uploaded a reel on his official Instagram account, where he can be seen performing some exercises focused on the lower limbs of the body. Sehrawat also added the 'Baazigar' song by DIVINE and Armani White in the background.

"An injury is not just a process of recovery. It’s a process of discovery," he wrote in the caption.

Pawan Sehrawat recently returned to Pro Kabaddi 2022 in a unique manner

Earlier this week, Sehrawat made his presence felt in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 Star Sports studio as he worked as a guest commentator for a few matches. He joined the likes of Sunil Taneja and Sanjay Banerjee and shared his views on the recent PKL games.

While Pawan Sehrawat played only 10 minutes for the Tamil Thalaivas, the team has performed brilliantly despite his absence. They are fifth in the points table right now, with 61 points. If they win, draw or lose by less than eight points against the UP Yoddhas tonight, the Thalaivas will qualify for the playoffs.

