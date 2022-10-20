Pawan Sehrawat seems to be recovering well from his injury. The Tamil Thalaivas captain was recently spotted in Mumbai. His manager, Ankur Paliwal, uploaded a couple of stories on his Instagram account today.

In his first story, Paliwal posted a photo from the Hotel Taj in Santacruz near the domestic airport. His next story featured Tamil Thalaivas skipper Pawan Sehrawat, who missed his team's last four Pro Kabaddi 2022 matches due to an injury.

Pawan sustained the injury while playing for Tamil Thalaivas in their first match of PKL 9 against Gujarat Giants. He was stretchered off the mat and taken out of the arena. Soon after, PKL officials provided an update on Pawan and said that he will be back on the kabaddi mat soon.

Neither his team nor PKL organizers have confirmed when Pawan Sehrawat will return from his injury in Pro Kabaddi 2022. However, his manager wrote in his story that he will be back in action soon. "Back on the mat soon #GettingRecovered," Ankur wrote on Instagram.

What is the latest update on Pawan Sehrawat's injury?

Earlier this month, Tamil Thalaivas coach J Udaya Kumar provided an update on Pawan's injury and said,

"Pawan is not just important for us but for entire India. He is a national treasure. We are thinking about the next Asian Games. The team management is not willing to take any risks."

Kumar subtly hinted that fans will have to wait a little longer before they see the Hi-Flyer back in action. The Bengaluru leg of Pro Kabaddi 2022 will end soon. The final week of this leg will start tomorrow and end next Thursday.

Since Pawan is not in Bengaluru right now, it is unlikely that he will lead the Tamil Thalaivas in their match against UP Yoddhas on Sunday.

