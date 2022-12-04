[Watch] Tamil Thalaivas captain Ajinkya Pawar blows away Telugu Titans with an incredible 7-point raid in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Tamil Thalaivas skipper Ajinkya Pawar executed one of the most incredible raids in Pro Kabaddi League history at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium on Saturday, December 3. Playing against home team Telugu Titans, Pawar wiped off a five-man defense by beating all the defenders on his way to the mid-line.

It was a do-or-die raid for Tamil Thalaivas, and captain Ajinkya Pawar himself took the responsibility. Since the bonus was not available, Pawar struggled to score a raid point against a five-man defense of Telugu Titans. He tried hard in the first 19 seconds but could not touch any defenders.

In the final 10 seconds, the defenders tried to pounce on him, but Pawar managed to pull off a miraculous escape. He crossed the mid-line and earned five raid points plus two all-out points for the Tamil Thalaivas.

Pro Kabaddi League announced Pawar's raid as the best moment of yesterday's Triple Panga at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium. You can watch the video here:

Ajinkya himself has reshared the video on his official Instagram account. Fans loved his efforts as the clip received more than 38,000 likes inside two hours. Over 100 fans have left a comment under the video as well.

Ajinkya Pawar's Tamil Thalaivas inched a step closer to Pro Kabaddi 2022 playoffs

Tamil Thalaivas hold fifth position in the Pro Kabaddi 2022 points table right now with 61 points from 20 matches. They still have two matches remaining in the league stage. If they win both games, they will qualify for the Pro Kabaddi playoffs for the first time in PKL history.

Their two games are against UP Yoddhas and Haryana Steelers. It will be interesting to see if Pawar and his men can make history in PKL 2022.

