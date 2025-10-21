"We change coaches and chase star players" - Fans express disappointment as Tamil Thalaivas crash to fifth consecutive defeat in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Tamil Thalaivas ended their Pro Kabaddi 2025 league stage on a disappointing note. They suffered a close 43-44 loss against Bengal Warriorz on Tuesday, October 21. It was also their fifth consecutive defeat.

Ad

Skipper Arjun Deshwal continued his brilliant run with yet another Super 10. He bagged 20 raid points. However, it was not enough to take them over the line. Moein Shafaghi also scored eight raid points while Nitesh Kumar picked up three tackle points.

Bengal Warriorz were without their star raider and captain, Devank Dalal. Leading the side against Tamil Thalaivas, Vishwas S put up a stellar display. He scored 19 raid points. Himanshu Narwal also scored nine raid points. The Warriorz made several changes to their team and tired out their bench strength.

Ad

Trending

It was an unfortunate defeat for the Thalaivas against a Warriorz side that did not play its full-strength team.

Fans expressed their disappointment after the loss on X.

"Year after year we change coaches and chase star players, yet the result stays the same. Losing to teams playing their second-string sides hurts. Only Arjun Deshwal gave it all. Why not back local Tamil talents and build stars instead of buying them?@tamilthalaivas @tnrags," a fan wrote.

Ad

ashwin karthik @smrtgy55 Year after year we change coaches and chase star players, yet the result stays the same. Losing to teams playing their second-string sides hurts. Only Arjun Deshwal gave it all. Why not back local Tamil talents and build stars instead of buying them? @tamilthalaivas @tnrags

Ad

Below are some other reactions from fans on X -

LFCvenki @TPVenkateshwar1 Tamil thalaivas. I have seen bad teams in the past. But you give a new definition to ass which is not found in the dictionary.

Ad

Mahesh Krishna C6 @m_k_c__32 Without Pawan Raiding Department Very Worst Didn't have Bench Strength All teams use Bench well Except Tamil Thalaivas this match Defenders disappointed perform Next Season Definitely Retain Nithish,Sagar,Aashish, Ronak, Raiders Arjun&Safagi Naraender All Released Coach Sacked

Ad

Rinku Raj @Keplerlite After seeing bengal 7 on paper, I expected ateast a win for thalaivas. ​ Probably one of the poorest match for TT, at defense pov, mainly nitesh. ​ Arjun gets 3 points as last man , we gave all out in the immediate raid with 3 mins to go sums up the season sir.

Ad

Ashwin Suresh @Ash128956 Sir even after Pawan was out this team had the potential to finish in top 4 if they had played Narendar and Moein Shafagi in all matches Management not having any trust in any raider other than Arjun cost us badly this http://season.Today was the only bad day for defense.

Ad

Nitheesh_8 @Nithees36471854 Every season is a disappointment 🙂 . I don't know what's wrong with tamil thalaivas , but they let us disappointed each and every season.

Ad

Bengal Warriorz managed to win a game after two consecutive losses. They are still at the bottom of the table with 12 points from 17 games. However, with one game to go, they have kept their slim hopes of making the top eight alive.

A disappointing end for Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas' Pro Kabaddi 2025 campaign seems to have come to an end with this defeat. They ended the league stage with 12 points from 18 games. While they are currently ninth, there are three teams behind them with the same points and more games left. Therefore, their chances of qualifying for the top eight appear as good as finished.

Ad

They had momentum on their side after having beaten Patna Pirates 56-37 in their final game of the Chennai leg. However, the Delhi leg proved to be a horror for them as they lost all their matches.

Skipper Arjun Deshwal had a great run in the league stage. He finished with 209 raid points with 11 Super 10s. However, his efforts were in vain eventually.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More