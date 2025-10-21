  • home icon
  "We change coaches and chase star players" - Fans express disappointment as Tamil Thalaivas crash to fifth consecutive defeat in Pro Kabaddi 2025

"We change coaches and chase star players" - Fans express disappointment as Tamil Thalaivas crash to fifth consecutive defeat in Pro Kabaddi 2025

By Rishab Vm
Modified Oct 21, 2025 16:13 GMT
Tamil Thalaivas lost their fifth successive game (Image Credits: PKL &amp; @Nithees36471854,@Keplerlite/X)
Tamil Thalaivas lost their fifth successive game (Image Credits: PKL & @Nithees36471854,@Keplerlite/X)

Tamil Thalaivas ended their Pro Kabaddi 2025 league stage on a disappointing note. They suffered a close 43-44 loss against Bengal Warriorz on Tuesday, October 21. It was also their fifth consecutive defeat.

Skipper Arjun Deshwal continued his brilliant run with yet another Super 10. He bagged 20 raid points. However, it was not enough to take them over the line. Moein Shafaghi also scored eight raid points while Nitesh Kumar picked up three tackle points.

Bengal Warriorz were without their star raider and captain, Devank Dalal. Leading the side against Tamil Thalaivas, Vishwas S put up a stellar display. He scored 19 raid points. Himanshu Narwal also scored nine raid points. The Warriorz made several changes to their team and tired out their bench strength.

It was an unfortunate defeat for the Thalaivas against a Warriorz side that did not play its full-strength team.

Fans expressed their disappointment after the loss on X.

"Year after year we change coaches and chase star players, yet the result stays the same. Losing to teams playing their second-string sides hurts. Only Arjun Deshwal gave it all. Why not back local Tamil talents and build stars instead of buying them?@tamilthalaivas @tnrags," a fan wrote.
Below are some other reactions from fans on X -

Bengal Warriorz managed to win a game after two consecutive losses. They are still at the bottom of the table with 12 points from 17 games. However, with one game to go, they have kept their slim hopes of making the top eight alive.

A disappointing end for Tamil Thalaivas

Tamil Thalaivas' Pro Kabaddi 2025 campaign seems to have come to an end with this defeat. They ended the league stage with 12 points from 18 games. While they are currently ninth, there are three teams behind them with the same points and more games left. Therefore, their chances of qualifying for the top eight appear as good as finished.

They had momentum on their side after having beaten Patna Pirates 56-37 in their final game of the Chennai leg. However, the Delhi leg proved to be a horror for them as they lost all their matches.

Skipper Arjun Deshwal had a great run in the league stage. He finished with 209 raid points with 11 Super 10s. However, his efforts were in vain eventually.

