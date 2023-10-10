PKL season 7 champions Bengal Warriors made a grand entrance into the highly anticipated season 10 auction with the league's highest budget. Armed with strategic foresight, they utilized FBM (Final Bid Match) cards to secure their key players, reinforcing their lineup and ensuring continuity of talent while making strategic additions.

Maninder Singh, the heartbeat of Bengal Warriors since 2016, has consistently proven his mettle in the league. His retention at 2.12 crores through FBM reflects the team's foresight and dedication. This move indicates their strong intent to change their fortunes for the upcoming season.

In an exclusive interview, Apurv Gupta, the Vice President of Bengal Warriors, expressed his delight in having Maninder back in the squad. He emphasized Maninder's critical role in the team's past successes and acknowledged him as not just Bengal Warriors' star but a stalwart of PKL. He said:

"I think you go into the auction prepared for all outcomes. Obviously, Maninder has been critical for us over the last several seasons. He is a star player, not only for Bengal Warriors but also for the PKL. We definitely wanted Maninder back; he is our player, and we are happy to have him back. We did not have a strategy going in, whether we would use an FBM or not, but we are happy that we did, and he is back with us."

In a groundbreaking moment for the Pro Kabaddi League, Iranian all-rounder Shadloui shattered records with a historic bid of 2.35 crores, becoming the most expensive foreign acquisition in PKL history. The Puneri Paltan secured his talent, marking a significant milestone for the league.

So when Sportskeeda casually asked how he felt about the momentous event, Gupta expressed his thoughts. He stated:

"Oh, it’s fantastic! I think he was a breathtaking defender last season. We saw his performance in other tournaments like the Asian Games as well. He is multifaceted; he can raid, he can defend. Breaking the record, you know, having a defender do that, it's fantastic. It's great for the sport and the growth of the league."

Bengal Warriors assistant coach Prashant Surve praises Nitin Rawal and Shubham Shinde

Nitin Rawal in action (PC: Sportskeeda)

In the competitive realm of the Pro Kabaddi League, Bengal Warriors continue to make calculated moves to ensure their dominance.

Apart from Maninder Singh, the Bengal Warriors made strategic investments in promising players to bolster their squad. Nitin Rawal, Shubham Shinde, and Shrikant Jadhav were acquired at reasonable prices, indicating the team's focus on nurturing young talent.

These acquisitions exhibit Bengal Warriors' long-term vision, aiming for a balanced team that combines experienced players with emerging stars.

Assistant Coach Prashant Surve sheds light on the team's approach, emphasizing the importance of players like Shubham Shinde and Nitin Rawat in their lineup. When asked about the combination, Surve said:

"Nitin and Shubham both recently represented India, with Nitin's impressive performance in the 2023 Asian Games. They are young, talented, and possess great agility. Their abilities make them invaluable assets for the team."

The assistant coach also emphasized the significance of Nitin Rawat's raiding abilities for the team.

"With Nitin in the team, we have the all-rounder slot filled, making him valuable in matches," Surve stated. He has showcased his raiding skills in previous editions of PKL, and he'll be a crucial player for us."

The Warriors made strategic plans and bid for key players like Vijay Malik and Rohit Gulia. However, they were unable to secure them. Despite this, Prashant Surve remained resolute and stated that he didn't have any regrets. He replied:

"Not at all, Manindar was always in our plan, and Maninder was and will be our strike raider, everything turned out according to the plan so there are no regrets.

Bengal Warriors displayed a smart action, securing their key players on day 1. With eyes set on emerging talents on day 2, they aim for a resurgence in PKL season 10 which is slated to commence in December.