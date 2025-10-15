"We are in desperate need of wins" - Arjun Deshwal reacts after Tamil Thalaivas' close defeat against UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Tamil Thalaivas skipper Arjun Deshwal reacted to their close defeat against UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi 2025. The Thalaivas suffered a 31-32 defeat on Tuesday, October 14. It was their second consecutive loss as well.

Arjun Deshwal stated that the team is in desperate need to win their remaining games. Tamil Thalaivas are seventh on the table with 12 points from 15 matches. With three games remaining, they will need to win all of them to stay in contention for the playoffs.

Their next clash is against the Gujarat Giants on Wednesday, October 15. They will then play Dabang Delhi and Bengal Warriorz.

"We are in desperate need of wins. They need it as well. All our matches are do-or-die from here and we are in such a position where we really need to win. Gujarat is in good form. They will be motivated as they won their last match. We have made many mistakes. We will target the entire team and try not to make mistakes," Arjun said during the post-match press conference.

Gujarat Giants beat Patna Pirates in their last game. As they are coming off a win, it will be a tough challenge for the Thalaivas.

Tamil Thalaivas assistant coach on Arjun Deshwal not getting support from other raiders

Reflecting on the close defeat, Tamil Thalaivas assistant coach reckoned that Arjun Deshwal not getting support from other raiders cost them. The skipper scored seven raid points.

However, the Yoddhas managed to keep him out of the mat for a considerable time. While he was out, the other raiders were unable to score enough points. Moein Shafaghi and Narender Kandola scored just two raid points each.

"Arjun got points but the problem was with the support raiders. Narender scored two points in the second half. Arjun was also out for a long time and it got late till he came back in. That caused a difference in the score. It got close but we did not have options to change raiders. The performance from the support raiders was down," he said.

For the Thalaivas to win their remaining games, the other raiders will have to step up and contribute.

