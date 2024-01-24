"We have our own gameplan and strategy to tackle them" - Dabang Delhi's Balasaheb Jadhav ahead of PKL game against Haryana Steelers

Dabang Delhi are getting ready to take on the Haryana Steelers in a Pro Kabaddi League match at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Delhi have been in a fine run of form of late and are currently third in the standings with 49 points. Haryana, on the other hand, are two spots below Delhi with 44 points.

Delhi's star defender Balasaheb Jadhav, who mans the right-cover's role, sat down with Sportskeeda to talk about his team's preparations for Wednesday's game.

"We will do our best to win this game. It will not be easy as they are known to have a strong outfit. We have our own gameplan and strategy to tackle them, and we will bring it out tomorrow. It will be a fantastic match against Haryana Steelers," said Jadhav.

"We do some video analysis on the morning of the game. The strategy changes for each and every game but we have to remain on our toes at all times. This game against Haryana will not be easy by any means, but we are ready and prepared for it," he added.

"Our coach shows us videos and tells us about the mistakes that we made" - Balasaheb Jadhav

Jadhav, who has not had much game time this season, remains one of the finest players in the league.

He is known for his agility as well as quick feet which make him quite a challenging opponent to tackle. Dabang Delhi are lucky to have him on their roster.

Jadhav spoke extensively about the preparations that his team goes through before a game and how their coach's motivating words spur them on.

"Our coach shows us videos and tells us about the mistakes that we made in the previous game. At the same time, he tells us about the positive things that we have done as well. It is all about learning from those mistakes and not repeating them," said Jadhav.

When asked to give a word of advice to budding kabaddi players, Jadhav was forthright in voicing his opinion.

"I would like to say to all young players that the PKL is a fantastic league, and if you work hard enough, you can be a part of it as well. I would exhort them to keep working hard, train with precision and work on their diet. And yes, keep supporting Dabang Delhi (laughs)!" he concluded.