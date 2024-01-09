"We as the Gujarat Giants have only one target, and that’s the trophy" - Parteek Dahiya on target to win Pro Kabaddi 2023-24

Young Gujarat Giants raider Parteek Dahiya said the franchise's sole target is to win the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023-24 title and explained how the team coaching setup helped him enhance his own performance on the mat.

Parteek has started in nine out of 11 Gujarat Giants' matches so far in the 10th PKL season. He has accumulated 50 points, including 45 raid points powered by one Super 10. The team is currently placed third in the points table with seven wins and four defeats along with a score difference of 23.

Speaking on the team's collective goal moving further into the tournament, Parteek Dahiya, who is in his second PKL season, was quoted as saying in a Gujarat Giants' release:

"We have to win the PKL title in Season 10. We as the Gujarat Giants have only one target, and that’s the trophy."

Parteek Dahiya starred in Gujarat Giants' 51-42 win against Bengal Warriors on the new year's eve. He sensationally scored 22 raid points and three tackle points. The 21-year-old raider further emphasized his sudden change in the game, having scored 44 points in the last four matches. He added:

"I started the season a little slowly but now that has changed and I am fully fit right now, and that is showing as I am playing longer durations in the game. What I do is, I keep myself focused on the strategy we have as a team, and look to perform my tasks accordingly, so that it benefits the team."

"I have been working hard with the coaches and they have been continuously helping me improve in my raiding and even my defensive performances. One of the things I have also worked on has been picking up more bonus points for the team."

Parteek Dahiya says Fazel Atrachali's presence makes their defense solid

Parteek Dahiya comes from a family with a very strong family background in Indian sports. His uncle Deepak Niwas Hooda, a former India men's kabaddi captain, who also played for Pro Kabaddi teams such as Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan. His younger sister Preeti Dahiya is a bronze medalist in the Asian Boxing Championship.

Parteek heaped praise on Gujarat Giants captain Fazel Atrachali's acumen within the team and mentioned the expectations of coach Ram Mehar Singh.

"Fazel’s presence is immense for our team as he makes our defensive unit solid and then also is motivating all of us at all points, no matter what. He is a very positive character in the team, and he is a very good person to have in your team," Parteek said.

"Ram Mehar Sir is always talking to me about my performances after games, and keeps motivating me a lot, and I think he expects me to do better in the future," he added.

The Gujarat Giants will next play against Puneri Paltan on January 12 at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.