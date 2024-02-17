“We are very happy to book a playoffs spot”: Haryana Steelers' coach Manpreet Singh on booking PKL playoffs berth in Panchkula leg

The Haryana Steelers booked their spot in the PKL 2023–24 playoffs after beating the Patna Pirates 39–32 in what was the first match of their home leg on Friday. With that win, the Haryana Steelers also became the sixth and final team to make it to the playoffs.

Jaipur Pink Panthers, Puneri Paltans, Dabang Delhi K.C., Patna Pirates, and Gujarat Giants are the other five teams that had, earlier, confirmed their places in the top six.

Following the win against the Pirates and securing a spot in the playoffs, Haryana coach Manpreet Singh shared his thoughts on achieving the first milestone of the season.

Manpreet Singh said during a press conference:

"We are very happy to book a Playoffs spot during our home leg. And it's also great to start the Panchkula leg with a victory. I was thinking before the season that it's important for the players to have a strong bond on the mat and that has happened during the course of the season."

The Steelers needed a win to qualify for the playoffs, and the victory against the Patna Pirates assured them of the same.

Siddharth Desai emerged as their star raider, picking up 12 points, while Rahul Sethpal bagged the most points in the defense.

Having already qualified for the playoffs, the Patna Pirates tried some young players in the match, and it came as a surprise for the Steelers.

He continued:

"The Patna Pirates tried some new players and the mistake we made was we didn't make a plan for them. They surprised us a bit. We took some time to understand the team's movements, otherwise, the team played very well."

“We'll try a few new players in our next three league-stage matches”: Manpreet Singh

Haryana Steelers have three matches left ahead of the playoff stage. The Steelers are set to take on U Mumba in their next match on Saturday at Tau Devilal indoor stadium, Panchkula.

Ahead of the game, Haryana's coach has expressed his desire to give chances to new players on the mat.

Manpreet Singh concluded:

“We'll try a few new players in our next three league-stage matches. But we'll definitely try to win every game. We'll certainly make a plan for all the players in the U Mumba squad."

Haryana Steelers are currently sitting at number sixth spot on the points tally. In 19 matches, the Steelers have managed to win 12 games and have, overall 65 points.