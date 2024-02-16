"We are very happy to be traveling to Hyderabad for the playoffs" - Dabang Delhi KC skipper Ashu Malik

Dabang Delhi KC made a stunning comeback after initially struggling against Tamil Thalaivas, bagging a 45-43 win in their penultimate league phase game of PKL Season 10 in Kolkata on February 14.

In an exceptional turnaround for the side that made it to the playoffs, captain Ashu Malik displayed a brilliant performance, racking up 18 points to take their side away from the jaws of defeat.

The skipper stated that the whole side are looking forward to performing well in the playoffs in Hyderabad.

"The fans' atmosphere is very supportive. The crowds cheer for us a lot and we are very happy to be traveling to Hyderabad for the playoffs this season. We will prove ourselves, working according to the strategy of the head coach, and achieve our victory,” Malik stated in the press conference.

“Ashu looked 50-50 with his raiding initially” - Dabang Delhi coach Rambir Singh

Head Coach Rambir Singh, who was also part of the conference, expressed the reason behind the team’s subpar performance in the initial minutes of the game. He felt the team looked complacent initially, making a few defensive mistakes.

"When a team qualifies for the playoffs, they become a little complacent in the remaining few group games. We made a few defensive errors, which gave the Tamil Thalaivas the early lead. Even Ashu was 50-50 with his raiding but this is natural,” said Rambir.

However, Rambir is happy with the team’s win, especially after making an exceptional turnaround in the second half. He also stated that the team would give their best and train hard before traveling to Hyderabad for the playoffs.

"Such a victory always breeds confidence in both the defensive and raiding units, especially after covering the gap that we had in the first half. Now, the one week that we have left, we will work as hard as we can."

Dabang Delhi KC have only one league game left this season. They will take on Bengaluru Bulls on February 18, Sunday at Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium in Panchkula.

They are currently ranked third with 12 wins, six defeats, and three tied games. They have gathered 74 points and would be aiming to correct their errors before making it to the playoffs.