"We have made a bold decision"- Telugu Titans owners announce new head coach after embarrassing performance in Pro Kabaddi 2023-24

Telugu Titans owners announced Krishan Kumar Hooda as the team's new head coach for the upcoming Pro Kabaddi League season. The Titans finished last in the PKL 10 standings, managing only two victories in 22 matches.

Despite having big names like Pawan Sehrawat, Sandeep Dhull, and Parvesh Bhainswal in the squad, the Telugu Titans failed to qualify for the playoffs once again. They suffered 19 defeats this season and had the worst score difference (-243) among all teams.

Unsurprisingly, the team owners have made changes to the backroom staff now. Srinivas Reddy is no longer the coach of the Telugu Titans. Dronacharya Award winner Krishan Kumar Hooda has replaced him.

Making the announcement via a social media post, the Titans team owners wrote:

"Titans army, thank you for standing by us through thick and thin. The past season has not gone as we had hoped and for that we take full responsibility we fell short of our goals and we understand the frustration and disappointment that you all must be feeling."

"However, we want you to know that this is not the end, they continued. "We are already looking ahead to the future and we are excited to announce a new chapter for our team. We have made a bold decision to bring in a new head coach someone who is known for turning teams around and taking them up the leaderboard.

"It is with pride that we announced Dronacharya awardee Mr. Krishan Kumar Hooda as head coach of Titans for the upcoming seasons."

Expand Tweet

Can Krishan Kumar Hooda guide Telugu Titans to their 1st PKL trophy?

Krishan Kumar Hooda was the coach of Dabang Delhi KC when they won their maiden Pro Kabaddi League trophy in season eight. Naveen Kumar became a megastar of PKL under Hooda's guidance.

It will be interesting to see if Hooda can turn the fortunes of the Telugu Titans. The team owners have high expectations from him. The 11th PKL season will be an exciting one for Titans' fans.