"We made a few small mistakes, but Ashu picked up the required points"- Dabang Delhi coach reflects on win over Bengaluru Bulls

Dabang Delhi ended their league stage campaign in the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023-24 with a 46-38 win over Bengaluru Bulls at Tau Devilal Indoor Stadium. Delhi finished third in the points table with 13 wins from 22 matches.

In their final league stage match, once again, it was skipper Ashu Malik, who hogged the limelight with his sparkling performance on the mat. He finished the game with the most number of raid points (17). Delhi also tried some new players and coach Rambhir Singh is pretty satisfied with how they performed as well.

“We started the match very well. We made a few small mistakes, but Ashu picked up the required points for us. We tried a few new players against Bengaluru Bulls and they played well," coach Rambhir Singh said after the match.

The knockouts of PKL 2023-24 will begin on February 26, 2024. Delhi skipper, Ashu Malik was also pretty happy with his team’s win against Bengaluru Bulls but has his eyes set on the playoffs.

"It was great to win our last league stage match. Now, we'll start practising very hard for the Playoffs. We'll take a day off and then jump straight into our training sessions." Ashu Malik said.

"I feel we have the best team in the league" - Rambir Singh Khokhar on Dabang Delhi

Dabang Delhi’s coach Rambir Singh reckons his team is the best in the league this season and is hopeful that they will clinch the PKL 2023-24 title.

"We've played many close games this season. Most of our encounters have been neck-to-neck. We are ready to take on any team in the Playoffs. I feel we have the best team in the league. Hopefully, we will go on to lift the trophy, Rambir said.

Out of 22 matches played in the league stage, Dabang Delhi have lost only six games this season. In the absence of Naveen Kumar, stand-in captain Ashu Malik has stepped up wonderfully for the team. He has accumulated the most number of raid points (257) this season, followed by Arjun Deshwal (249) and Maninder Singh (197).