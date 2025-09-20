"We are missing Pawan Sehrawat," says Tamil Thalaivas assistant coach after defeat against Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Tamil Thalaivas assistant coach D Suresh Kumar admitted that the team misses former captain Pawan Sehrawat in Pro Kabaddi 2025. Pawan had been sent home by the Thalaivas ahead of the Jaipur leg due to disciplinary reasons, and the team has suffered two defeats in their last two matches.

The Thalaivas suffered a 36-38 defeat at the hands of the Haryana Steelers on September 20 at the SMS Indoor Stadium. At the post-match press conference, assistant coach Suresh Kumar was asked if the team missed their star raider Pawan Sehrawat.

Replying to the journalist with a smile on his face, Suresh Kumar said:

"We are missing Pawan Sehrawat. Yes, we are missing him."

Haryana Steelers head coach Manpreet Singh also attended the post-match press conference. When asked if Pawan Sehrawat's absence affected the Tamil Thalaivas in Pro Kabaddi 2025, Manpreet replied:

"Pawan Sehrawat is a really big name. He is a world champion, he is an Asian Games gold medalist. If a player of such caliber gets ruled out due to any reason, it impacts the team. If he was raiding with Arjun, we would have had much more trouble. Now Pawan is not there, so we only had to focus on Arjun. It became easy for us."

Arjun Deshwal scored 13 points for the Tamil Thalaivas. However, his efforts went in vain as Haryana Steelers won by two points.

"If he recovers before the final, we will make him play only"- Haryana Steelers captain Jaideep Dahiya on Naveen Kumar's availability in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Like Tamil Thalaivas, Haryana Steelers are without their star raider Naveen Kumar in Pro Kabaddi 2025 now. Naveen got injured last week and has been absent from the playing squad since then. When asked if the team missed him, captain Jaideep Dahiya said at the post-match press conference:

"We miss Naveen a lot. He is a superstar raider. He is a match-winner, and we miss him a lot. We want to give him a gift by winning the trophy."

A journalist then asked if Naveen would be present at the venue to watch the final and cheer for the Haryana Steelers, Jaideep replied:

"If he recovers before the final, we will make him play only."

It will be interesting to see if Naveen Kumar recovers in time for the Pro Kabaddi 2025 Final. Haryana Steelers are the defending champions, and they are third in the points table right now, having earned 12 points from eight matches.

