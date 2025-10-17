"We were missing such a performance" - Manpreet Singh reflects on Haryana Steelers' massive victory over UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Haryana Steelers head coach Manpreet Singh reflected on their thumping win over UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi 2025. The Steelers crushed the Yoddhas 53-26 on Thursday, October 16. It was a complete domination from the defending champions.

Manpreet expressed that the Steelers were missing such a performance and aggressive play. He reckoned that the long break after the Jaipur leg derailed their momentum. However, he believed that his players had the talent and would do well in the coming games.

"We were missing such a performance and playing this way. The guys have a lot of talent but they were lacking in skill somewhere. The long gap that we got was like a double-edged sword. Either you do very well after that or you have to start from the scratch. The performance came down. But it is Kabaddi. We will play. I am very confident that we will show our skills now," he said during the post-match press conference.

Shivam Patare impressed once again with 14 raid points. Skipper Jaideep Dahiya picked up a High 5, scoring six tackle points. Ghanshyam Magar also bagged seven raid points.

Haryana Steelers moved to the fifth position. With a huge win, they are back in contention for a top-four finish. They have 16 points with three games remaining. It was their second consecutive victory.

UP Yoddhas' assistant coach on their next game after defeat against Haryana Steelers

UP Yoddhas assistant coach Upendra Malik reckoned that they were a bit unlucky against the Haryana Steelers. He felt that they missed chances initially, and then the pressure kept increasing.

UP Yoddhas will face the Jaipur Pink Panthers next. They have two games remaining, and both are must-win for them to stand any chance of qualifying. Upendra Malik highlighted that they would particularly prepare for the likes of Ali Samadi and Nitin Dhankar.

"We were a bit unlucky. We had chances to get more points but it did not happen and then the pressure kept piling on. Jaipur's defenders are doing well. Ali Samadi troubled us last time as well and he has troubled many teams. But many teams have managed to keep him quiet as well. We will focus on him and Nitin could be back any time as well," he said.

The Yoddhas are tenth on the table with 12 points. Following a heavy loss, their chances to make it to the top eight seem to have taken a major hit.

