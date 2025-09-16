"We need to be alert for all 40 minutes"- UP Yoddhas assistant coach not happy with his team after 4th consecutive loss in PKL 2025

UP Yoddhas assistant coach Upendra Malik has opined that his team has not been alert for the entire 40 minutes in their recent Pro Kabaddi League matches. In Malik's view, the Yoddhas have done well for a maximum of 35 minutes, but they allow other teams to steal the win in the other five minutes.

Ad

Speaking at the post-match conference of the UP Yoddhas vs Bengal Warriorz match in Jaipur, Upendra Malik looked back on his team's 37-41 loss against Bengal. Experienced defender Ashu Singh was also present for the press conference.

When asked about the team's losing streak, Malik explained:

"If we were a little more patient, we could have won this match. As a coach, I feel these things are very important. We cannot win by playing well for 5, 10, 20, 30 or even 35 minutes, we need to be alert for all 40 minutes and then only we can win. We played well, but lost. At the end of the day, a defeat is a defeat. The biggest mistake was that we lost patience."

Ad

Trending

It is pertinent to note that the UP Yoddhas started their PKL 2025 season with two consecutive wins. However, they have suffered four defeats in their last four games.

"If the defense continues to support the way they did today, we will not lose to any team"- Bengal Warriorz captain Devank Dalal after win over UP Yoddhas

Bengal Warriorz skipper Devank Dalal has led his team from the front in Pro Kabaddi 2025 so far. While Devank led the charge in the raiding unit, the defense did not support him much before the game against UP Yoddhas.

Ad

At the post-match press conference, Devank said if the defense continues to support the raiders, the Warriorz will be unstoppable.

"Coach sir told us to take the game deep. We did that, and we won. If the defense continues to support the way they did today, we will not lose to any team," Devank opined.

Bengal will play their next match against home team Jaipur Pink Panthers on September 19. It will be interesting to see how Devank performs against his former franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A smart writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More