"We do not have an option to lose" - Gujarat Giants coach on upcoming challenge after tight win over UP Yoddhas in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Gujarat Giants assistant coach Varinder Sandhu reflected on their win over UP Yoddhas and the upcoming challenge in Pro Kabaddi 2025. Gujarat beat the Yoddhas 41-39 in a tight game on Thursday, October 9.

It was their second back-to-back win and an important one. Notably, the Gujarat Giants are ninth on the table with eight points from 12 matches. Their assistant coach reckoned that the team was at a stage where they could not afford to lose matches. They have six games remaining and will have to fight for a top-eight finish.

"It got close but we were just thinking of closing the game somehow. We are at that stage where we do not have an option to lose. We have to win every game. The instruction is simple, play with a free and open mind. It is important for us to win every game from here and they are doing well too," he said during he post-match press conference.

Gujarat Giants skipper Rakesh Sungroya stated that they were able to finally win after having lost several close matches earlier in the tournament.

"The mindset was to win. We lost many games previously by getting close. But our game plans have worked well and we won this game in the last moment."

Rakesh led from the front with a scintillating performance. He picked up 20 raid points against the Yoddhas. These included 16 touch points and four bonus points. The Giants will hope for their skipper to carry his form in the coming matches as well.

Gujarat Giants assistant coach on their next game against Dabang Delhi

Gujarat Giants will face a tough challenge in their next match. They will play Dabang Delhi on Friday, October 10. While Delhi lost their previous game, they are at the top of the table with 11 wins from 13 matches.

Delhi rested Ashu Malik in their last game. It remains to be seen if he is fully fit for the game against Gujarat. However, Varinder reckoned that they were not dependent on Ashu alone. He stated that the Giants would prepare well and look to put up a good display.

"Delhi have lost just two games. It is not like they are dependent on Ashu. They have other good players as well. So we will try to plan well for everyone and play a good game," the Giants assistant coach said.

Gujarat Giants will aim to make it three wins in a row. Beating the table toppers would further boost their confidence.

