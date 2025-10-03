"We have not been successful" - Head Coach BC Ramesh reflects on third tie-breaker defeat for Bengaluru Bulls in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Bengaluru Bulls crashed to yet another tie-breaker defeat during their clash against Puneri Paltan in Pro Kabaddi 2025. The Paltan won 6-4 in the five raids after the scores were initially tied 29-29.

Notably, it was the third tie-breaker loss of the season for the Bulls, and their second against the Puneri Paltan. When the teams met earlier this season, the game was tied 32-32 with the Paltan winning the tie-breaker.

This was the second consecutive loss for the Bengaluru Bulls. Their previous defeat, against the UP Yoddhas, also came in a tie-breaker. Head coach BC Ramesh reflected on another tough result. He reckoned that small errors cost them the game.

"We played very well. But we did not have the luck in the tie-breaker. We have not been successful in tie-breakers. We had a lot of expectations from two to three players in the defense. I had told them the way to put tackles, but they did not do that. It looked like they were doing something different. These small errors should not occur. We need to win at least four out of our remaining seen matches. We have trusted the players even before the auction. They have to live up to it now. If they do that we will win," he said during the post-match press conference.

The Bengaluru Bulls have 10 points from 11 matches. They are seventh on the table. The Bulls will be eager to bounce back in their upcoming clash against the Tamil Thalaivas.

"I have to praise the Bengaluru Bulls" - Puneri Paltan Head Coach Ajay Thakur

Puneri Paltan Head coach Ajay Thakur praised the Bengaluru Bulls after the contest. He reckoned that both teams played well. Ajay believed that they had luck on their side in the tie-breaker.

He reflected that his team had experienced players as well, while the Bulls are a young side.

"It was the same as the first time. This was such a game that increases heart beat. Both teams played well. We can say that it was our luck in the end. Luck was not on their side. BC sir prepared them well and I have to praise the Bengaluru Bulls as they played really very well," he said.

Puneri Paltan moved to the top of the table with this victory. They have 16 points from 11 matches. The Paltan will face the Jaipur Pink Panthers in their next game. They will aim for a hat-trick of wins.

