"We do not want to show any aggression" - Ashu Malik on Dabang Delhi's reverse fixture against Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Dabang Delhi skipper Ashu Malik reflected on their upcoming reverse fixture against the Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi 2025. The two teams are set to meet again this season on Tuesday, October 7.

In their previous clash on Monday, September 29, Dabang Delhi beat Haryana Steelers 38-37. While Haryana put in the final raid and scored a point, there was one second remaining on the clock. They demanded another raid from Delhi but were denied as the referees blew the final whistle.

Haryana's players and coach, including skipper Jaideep Dahiya, were unhappy with the decision. Not only were they aggressive while arguing with the referees, but they also did not shake hands with them and the Delhi players after the game.

As the two teams are set to clash once again, Ashu Malik stated that he does not believe in showing back aggression. Responding to a Sportskeeda query during Media Day organized by JioStar, he said:

"I do not believe in aggression. We will play with a fresh mind no matter how the opposition reacts. They showed aggression but we did not react or say anything. We went for the handshake as well. Their aggression let them show it. No problem. We won the game. Many times, you can lose the game by showing aggression. We do not want to show any aggression. We will play with a fresh mind, we will play well, and we will win."

Ashu Malik scored a valuable Super 10 in the game against Haryana. He picked up 15 raid points. Dabang Delhi are firmly at the top of the table with 16 points from nine matches.

Ashu Malik is among the top raiders this season

Ashu Malik has truly led from the front this season. He has not only done well as a captain but has also been consistent as a raider. The Dabang Delhi skipper is second on the Pro Kabaddi 2025 raiders' leaderboard.

He has 121 raid points from nine matches at an average of 13.44 and a not out percentage of 82.81%. Moreover, he has notched up seven Super 10s so far.

He scored 262 raid points from 23 matches last season. Ashu Malik is replicating similar form this time around as well. Dabang Delhi are among the top contenders to lift the trophy this season. They will expect their skipper to continue performing the way he has until the halfway stage.

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More