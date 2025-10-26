"We will celebrate this win" - Jaipur Pink Panthers' head coach reacts after win over Haryana Steelers in Pro Kabaddi 2025 Playoffs

Jaipur Pink Panthers won over defending champions Haryana Steelers in Play-in 1 of the Pro Kabaddi 2025. They beat them 30-27 on Saturday, October 25. The Panthers progressed to the Eliminator.

Jaipur Pink Panthers' head coach Narender Redhu reflected on the game. He expressed that the team prepared for Jaideep Dahiya and Rahul Sethpal, Haryana's main defenders.

"Our plan was to avoid Jaideep and Rahul who are their main defenders. And we did that. It definitely lifts the confidence when young players perform so well. We will benefit from this game. It was clear that they have a good defense and if they took the lead our raiders would have to try more. So we had planned to keep our defense tight. Our defense did well and we got a lead and we did not let it go," he said during the post-match press conference.

The Jaipur Pink Panthers have a new team with several youngsters this season. However, they not only made it to the playoffs. Narender Redhu stated that he was happy with the way the team has played.

"We will celebrate this win. These are all new guys and playing for the first time but have done so well. We will plan for the next game tomorrow."

The Panthers will take on Patna Pirates in Eliminator 1 on Sunday, October 26.

Manpreet Singh reflects on defeat over Jaipur Pink Panthers

The loss against Jaipur Pink Panthers meant that the season came to an end for defending champions Haryana Steelers. Reflecting on their defeat, head coach Manpreet Singh said:

"We cannot get away by saying we made mistakes. They played really well. They played better. We could not play well. After half-time we had to take more risk. We will have to work on our mistakes for the next season."

Haryana Steelers also missed raider Naveen Kumar. He played just four games this season before being ruled out due to injury. Manpreet Singh stated that Naveen was undergoing rehab. However, whether he continues with the team next season or not would depend on the raider himself, he added.

"Naveen is preparing and getting fit. We will have to see how he plays in the nationals. But whether he wants to go into the auction or stay with us depends on him. If he is fit we would want to keep him. But right now he is under rehab."

The Steelers will aim for a better and stronger comeback next season.

