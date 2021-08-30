"We will focus on our defense" - Haryana Steelers head coach Rakesh Kumar on PKL Auction 2021

Haryana Steelers head coach Rakesh Kumar has expressed that the team will look to strengthen their defense at the PKL Auction 2021.

The Haryana-based franchise retained four players - Vikash Kandola, Vinay, Vikas Chhillar and Chand Singh - in the build up to the eighth edition of the PKL. With three raiders and a defender as their core, Rakesh Kumar noted he has come well-prepared for the Haryana Steelers' strategy at PKL Auction 2021.

In an interview with Star Sports, Rakesh Kumar spoke on how the seventh season of PKL panned out for himself and the team.

"Season 7 was my first stint as a coach before that I was a player - the basis that I made a team. In that team, there was a lack of defense, the raiding department did their job well. Somewhere we lacked in our defense, because of which we lost a few matches by a huge margin."

It was a debut stint as head coach for Rakesh Kumar, where he managed to guide the Haryana Steelers to the playoffs.

However, the team didn't depict much on the defensive front, as Haryana Steelers finished in 8th spot in most tackle points by a side (225) in PKL 7. The team lacked coordination in defense as nobody managed to mark their name on the top-10 defenders' list last season.

39-year-old Rakesh Kumar expressed that the team will be better with a strong defense in PKL 8.

"I didn't have much knowledge earlier, but this season, I've come well prepared - we will focus on our defense and make a strong and a better team."

Haryana Steelers will look to add depth in their defense for PKL 8

Veteran defender Dharmaraj Cheralathan led the Haryana Steelers as captain last year, but the franchise was knocked out early in the Second Eliminator against U Mumba. The team performed brilliantly in the raiding department but couldn't quite settle in defense because of inconsistent performances.

With questions surrounding Cheralathan's age and fitness, the team let go of the veteran defender ahead of PKL Auction 2021. They have also released the likes of Ravi Kumar, Vikas Kale, Sunil, and Kuldeep Singh in the process.

Haryana's team management is looking for a young player who can steer the ship for their defense. With the raiding core already sorted out by Vikash Kandola and Vinay, the Haryana Steelers will be looking to add some talented defenders on the second day of PKL Auction 2021.

