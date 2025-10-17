"What a game for Ayan Lohchab" - Fans laud Patna Pirates' stars' stunning effort after close win over Bengal Warriorz in Pro Kabaddi 2025

Patna Pirates' star raider Ayan Lohchab had an outing to remember against the Bengal Warriorz in Pro Kabaddi 2025 on Friday, October 17. In a high-scoring affair, the Pirates beat the Warriorz 51-49.

Ayan Lohchab carried the stellar form that he has been in throughout the season. He came up with a stunning effort, picking up a massive 27 raid points. It was his career-best effort and among the best so far this season as well.

For the Bengal Warriorz, skipper Devank Dalal also continued his magnificent run. Devank once again led from the front. He put up an equally impressive effort, picking up 25 raid points. However, the Warriorz fell short in the end.

It was the second consecutive victory for the Patna Pirates. Fans lauded both the raiders and Ayan in particular for his scintillating display. However, Devank also made an error towards the end that cost the Warriorz the game, which was pointed out.

"What a game for Ayan Lohchab 👌27 raid points from 29 raids 🔥Patna Pirates with the win. #ProKabaddi," a fan wrote on X.

Below are some other reactions from fans on X -

प्रज्वल सोनवणे @Prajwalsonawa14 #PKL12 #PATNAPIRATES . AYAN CLUTCH LOHCHAB SHOWED WHY HE WAS RETAINED AND CHOKER DEVANK WAS KICKED OUT

WTH 😛 @Tastydahibara My both goats really went band for band today what a day to be a devank dalal, ayan fan

Abhishek Reddy @1_m_Abhishek Brain fade from Devank Dalal

Deeptanshu Sahoo @GOATMahiForever Just give him a contract for at least 7 years with patna 💛 He is the current best raider in the kabbadi world 🔥

The Warriorz dropped down to the last position with this loss. Their chances of making the top eight seem to be diminishing. They have been inconsistent with three defeats in their last five matches.

Patna Pirates stay alive with slim chance to qualify

With two back-to-back wins, Patna Pirates are still alive in the race to qualify for the top eight. They are eleventh on the table with 10 points. The Pirates beat Bengaluru Bulls in their previous game.

They have three matches remaining against Puneri Paltan, Dabang Delhi, and Jaipur Pink Panthers. The Pirates will have to win all three games and try to get to 16 points. Should they get to 16 points, they could very well be in with a chance to qualify even from this stage.

However, it will not be an easy task as they will be up against tough opponents. Puneri Paltan and Dabang Delhi, who are the top two teams this season, will be particularly tough to beat.

