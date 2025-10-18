"What a performance" - Fans react as Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Bengal Warriorz to clinch back-to-back wins in Pro Kabaddi 2025

By Rishab Vm
Modified Oct 18, 2025 18:51 GMT
Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Bengal Warriorz (Image Credits: PKL &amp; @100off40/X)
Jaipur Pink Panthers beat Bengal Warriorz (Image Credits: PKL & @100off40/X)

Jaipur Pink Panthers delivered another impressive performance to win back-to-back matches in Pro Kabaddi 2025. They defeated the Bengal Warriorz 38-30 on Saturday, October 18. It was their second win in a row.

Nitin Kumar Dhankar displayed brilliant form. He picked up a Super 10, scoring 15 raid points. The Jaipur Pink Panthers have won both games since he returned from injury, highlighting his importance to the team.

Ali Samadi made a decent contribution with five raid points. Their defense impressed with an all-round show. Deepanshu Khatri scored four tackle points. Aryan Kumar scored three tackle points while skipper Nitin Rawal chipped in with two tackle points.

Meanwhile, Bengal Warriorz skipper Devank Dalal scored nine raid points. For the first time in 16 matches this season, he did not pick up a Super 10.

Here is how the fans reacted on X after the game -

"What a performance 🩷," a user wrote.
"Nitin Rawal most selfless insecure player I have ever seen❣️🫶🥹Uska hype banta hai ab (he is worth the hype) we missed him and Nitin Dhankar alot," another fan tweeted.
Bengal Warriorz faced their second successive defeat. With 10 points from 16 games, they are at the bottom of the table. Their campaign this season is as good as over.

Jaipur Pink Panthers strengthen playoffs hopes

After four consecutive defeats, Jaipur Pink Panthers returned to form at the right time. They are seventh on the table with 16 points from as many matches. The Panthers strengthened their playoffs chances with the win over the Bengal Warriorz.

They would aim to win both their remaining matches to ensure a top-eight finish. Jaipur Pink Panthers will play U Mumba in their next clash on Tuesday, October 21. Their final league match is against the Patna Pirates on Thursday, October 23.

Nitin Dhankar's return and solid form came as a timely shot in the arm for the former champions. Having won the league twice, the Panthers will look to qualify and lay their hands on the trophy once again.

They will have to continue to play as a unit with teams fighting for the four remaining spots in the top eight.

Edited by Rishab Vm
