"When you go unsold, it becomes a matter of concern" - Rahul Chaudhari explains why he retired from Pro Kabaddi League

Former Telugu Titans star Rahul Chaudhari has finally opened up on his decision to retire from Pro Kabaddi League. The first poster boy of PKL initially stated that he would retire after the 11th season of the league, but after the auction last week, he decided to hang up his boots.

The official broadcasters of PKL, Star Sports aired a special episode to celebrate Rahul Chaudhari's career. The man himself appeared on the show to discuss the top moments of his PKL journey and also the reason why he ended it.

When asked about his decision to quit the Pro Kabaddi League, Rahul replied:

"It was extremely difficult for me to take this decision. I watched the PKL 11 Auction, and when you go unsold, it becomes a matter of concern. I don't know if the coaches are upset with me or there is any other problem. So, I decided to take a step back."

It is pertinent to note that Rahul registered his name in the PKL 11 Auction. However, none of the 12 teams showed interest in signing him.

"Till the last day of my life, I will remember the love that the fans showered on me" - Rahul Chaudhari remembers his Telugu Titans stint

Rahul Chaudhari came into the limelight when he helped the Telugu Titans win several matches in the Pro Kabaddi League. He was the best raider in Seasons 1 and 4. Picking the happiest time of his PKL career, Rahul said:

"The happiest thing for me is that when the first season started on a grand note, I was the best raider. It was a big achievement for me because there were so many big names coming to watch the matches, lots of fans in the audience and kabaddi was being played under lights."

Thousands of fans would go crazy at PKL arenas when Rahul entered the opposition team's half to raid. Explaining that feeling and the six seasons he played for Telugu Titans, the Show Man said:

"When fans would chant, 'Rahul! Rahul!' I was like, 'Maja aa raha hai yaar, public chilla rahi hai' (The public is going crazy for me, I'm loving it man). The chants energized me."

"Telugu Titans has a special place in my life because I played six seasons continuously for them. I had the responsibility of taking the Telugu Titans to the top. Telugu team made me the superstar I am today. Till the last day of my life, I will remember the love that the fans showered on me," he concluded.

Rahul Chaudhari is yet to announce the next step of his PKL career. It will be interesting to see if he joins the broadcast team as a commentator for Season 11.

