"When I am out, 90% of the team is out" - Fazel Atrachali on Gujarat Giants' slump against Jaipur Pink Panthers in second half

Gujarat Giants captain Fazel Atrachali acknowledged that his presence on the mat is a major fact in his team's overall output after they lost to defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers on Monday, December 11, despite being in a strong position at one stage.

Emerging Gujarat raider Sonu Jaglan continued to torment the opposition with his dignified raiding skills as he picked up five points in the first 10 minutes to inflict an all-out on Jaipur at 13-7. Sonu picked two more points as Gujarat led the scores 20-12 at half-time.

Nevertheless, the Fazel Atrachali-led side couldn't further solidify their lead and instead crumbled with the defence committing a slew of errors. Although the Iranian Sultan managed to hold V Ajith Kumar with the help of the team chain, his attempt of an ankle catch against Arjun Deshwal didn't work.

Gujarat Giants still had a four-point advantage at 22-18 when Fazel was out, but Rakesh got caught in a do-or-die raid and Deshwal snapped three points in his following raid to level the scores at 22-22. Soon after, the Gujarat Giants squandered the lead at 25-26.

The Pink Panthers did not allow the Giants to make a comeback in the game and eventually won the encounter 35-32. Speaking in the post-match press conference, Fazel Atrachali commented:

"Every match is different and my responsibility is the control of the team. When I am out, 90% of the team is out. I have to play for my team and not anyone. In the last 10 minutes, we didn’t play well in the defence and it was a good comeback for Jaipur. We have to improve our mistakes in the first."

"We didn’t have the requirement" Coach Ram Mehar Singh on missing out Iranian all-rounder in 1st half

Gujarat Giants didn't start with Iranian all-rounder Mohammad Nabibakhsh in the starting seven. He was called on the mat in the second half when the team lost its momentum. Explaining why the former Puneri Paltan player was not in the 'first seven', Gujarat Giants head coach Ram Mehar Singh said:

"Before half time we didn’t have the requirement, neither in the defence nor in the offence. When we saw three-four mistakes in the last, in that situation we required a raider. The requirement was there for both units."

Gujarat Giants are still at the top of the points table despite this loss, with three wins in five matches. They will play their next game against Haryana Steelers on December 19.