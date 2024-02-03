The 10th edition of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 is nearing the end of the league stages. Currently, the Delhi leg of the tournament is in progress with the Kolkata and the Panchkula leg to follow.

With a total of 132 league stage games to be played this season, the teams are fighting it out to finish in the top six and advance to the next stage. Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers are the only team to have qualified for the playoffs so far.

PKL 2023 kick-started in Ahmedabad, moving to Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Noida, Mumbai, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Patna, Delhi, Kolkata, and Panchkula. The tournament returned to its caravan format for this season with each of the twelve teams hosting matches at their home venues.

As we get closer to the business end of the tournament, the fixtures for the PKL 2023 playoffs are out with four matches to be played before the final. Jaipur Pink Panthers and Puneri Paltan played in the final of the previous season.

When and where are the PKL 2023 playoffs being played?

The league stage of Pro Kabaddi 2023 will finish on February 21, 2024, with the Haryana Steelers and the Bengaluru Bulls playing the 132nd game.

The playoffs are set to commence after a gap of four days, that is, February 26, 2024. The G.M.C Balayogi Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad will host all the playoff matches, including the final.

On Monday, February 26, the first eliminator and second eliminator will be played. The first Semi-Final and second Semi-Final will be played on February 28. On March 01, 2024, the final of the premier franchise league for the sport will be played.

PKL 2023 PLAYOFFS FIXTURES

26 February 2024

Eliminator 1 - 8 PM IST - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Eliminator 2 - 9 PM IST - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

28 February 2024

Semi Final 1 - 8 PM IST - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

Semi Final 2 - 9 PM IST - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad

01 March 2024

Final - 8 PM IST - Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad