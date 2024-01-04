Who is Gagan Gowda? All you need to know about the UP Yoddhas player in PKL 2023

Rising Kabaddi talent Gagan Raju Gowda made his Pro Kabaddi League debut for UP Yoddhas against Patna Pirates on Monday, January 1. The 20-year-old raider hails from Mangalore and enjoys playing at the right raider position.

Gowda started playing Kabaddi at the age of 13 and his favorite Kabaddi player is Ajay Thakur. In UP's last game against the Puneri Paltans, Gowda was part of the playing seven. He showed his skills by securing four raid points in nine raids, including three bonus points.

He has five points to his name this season from two matches and is likely to play more games for UP. Ahead of the ongoing PKL season, UP Yoddhas bought him at the auction on the back of his sensational performance in the Yuva Kabaddi Series.

Playing for the Hampi Heroes, he wreaked havoc on the mat, accumulating 261 raid points in 23 matches, including 16 super raids and 16 super 10s. UP Yoddhas will want him to replicate similar performances for them this season.

UP Yoddhas are languishing at 10th position on the points table

UP Yoddhas have had a season to forget in PKL 2023-24 so far. In the last four matches played at home, they won just once, against the Bengaluru Bulls.

They are currently languishing in 10th position with just three wins to their name from 11 matches. The Yoddhas began their home leg with a win against Bengaluru Bulls but have since lost three games on the trot.

Their key raider, Surender Gill, got injured in the match against Delhi, which has hampered their performances. Thankfully for the Yoddhas, Pardeep Narmal has found his touch again. In the last three games for the team, Pardeep has scored 34 points and will be keen to continue his fine form.

UP Yoddhas are slated to play their next match against Tamil Thalaivas in Mumbai on Wednesday, January 10.