Who is Sonu Jaglan? All you need to know about the Gujarat Giants raider in PKL 2023

As the 10th season of the Pro Kabaddi League continues, all eyes are set on the standout performances of raider Sonu Jaglan.

The Gujarat Giants kabaddi prodigy emerged as the top performer in the recently concluded Ahmedabad leg. Hailing from Punjab, the 23-year-old raider is donning jersey number 12.

Sonu Jaglan's journey in the PKL kickstarted in the seventh season when he turned up for the Gujarat Giants. After featuring in 17 games, he accumulated 76 points with remarkable raid and tackle strike rates of 53% and 67%, respectively.

His decent debut season could have propelled the franchise to re-sign him in the following season, however, his journey took a drastic turn.

In the 2021 season, the player fractured his leg which kept him out of action. He took time to regain fitness and bounced back in the ninth season for the same franchise.

PKL 2022 witnessed Sonu Jaglan in 12 matches. His stats included 46 points with a commendable raid strike rate of 51%.

How is Gujarat Giants raider Sonu Jaglan doing in PKL 10?

As the PKL 10 continues in full swing, Sonu continues his impressive form as the top performer. In just a short span of five games in the Ahmedabad leg, he has gathered 48 points, drawing experts' and fans' attention. So far, he has had an impressive raid strike rate of 58% and the Punjab-born is aiming to further solidify it in the forthcoming games.

Sonu's overall stats in the PKL from all three seasons he has played are nothing short of brilliance. Having played 35 games since 2019, Sonu has amassed 170 points under his belt. 296 total raids and a successful raid rate of 40% further highlight his talent as a raider. As far as the defensive front is concerned, Sonu has two super tackles with a noteworthy tackle success rate of 41%.

As the PKL 10 moves ahead, fans and experts alike anticipate seeing more of Sonu Jaglan's excellence.