"Will I take the review in my pocket and go home?" - Randhir Singh Sehrawat gives epic reply in press conference after Bengaluru Bulls' 2nd win in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Bengaluru Bulls coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat gave a hilarious response to a question put to him at the post-match press conference of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 game against Puneri Paltan.

The Bulls led by 27-14 at half-time but they could not hold on to the lead as the Pune-based franchise went ahead in the last six minutes of the game. Pune had a slender one-point lead in the 15th minute of the second half. Eventually, the Bulls made a comeback and won 41-39.

During the final moments of the match, Bengaluru Bulls head coach Randhir Singh Sehrawat received a green card for interfering. He was quite active in the last few minutes as he also took a bold review for a bonus point when the scores were 36-36.

Vikash Kandola attempted a bonus in his raid but the referee did not award him a point. The Bulls went for a review straightaway and got the decision reversed. When asked about the decision to use the review for a bonus point at the press conference, Randhir Singh Sehrawat replied:

"This is a strategy. Listen, only one minute was left. What will I do with the review after? Will I take the review in my pocket and go home? Only one minute was remaining. What's there in taking a chance? If it is successful, great. If it isn't, still no problem. What would I have done with the review after that one minute?"

"I told him before the match that he will score a Super 10" - Randhir Singh Sehrawat reveals his prediction for Vikash Kandola

Both Vikash Kandola and Bharat scored a Super 10 each for the Bengaluru Bulls last night. At the post-match press conference, Randhir Singh Sehrawat disclosed that he had a chat with Vikash just before the match and told him about his gut feeling that Kandola would score a Super 10 against Puneri Paltan.

"I told him (Vikash Kandola) before the match that he will score a Super 10 today. And, he scored 11 points. Even Bharat scored 11-12 points. Someone scored two points, someone scored three points. Every player contributed his bit," Sehrawat added.

Bengaluru Bulls are number one on the PKL 9 points table right now with two wins from two matches. Their next match is against Bengal Warriors on Wednesday (October 12).

