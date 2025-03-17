Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after March 16

The UP Falcons (previously fourth) have jumped to second place in the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Pool A standings following Sunday's 48-39 victory over the Vasco Vipers. They have 26 points and a 16-point score difference from seven matches, including three wins, three ties, and a loss.

Meanwhile, Vasco Vipers continue to stay at the bottom of Pool A with eight points from as many games. They have a score difference of -101, courtesy of six losses, one win, and a tie.

Jaipur Pink Cubs registered a 35-30 victory against the Chandigarh Chargers to retain the top spot in the Pool A points table with 33 points and a score difference of 50. They have registered six wins and a loss from seven outings this edition.

The Chargers, on the other hand, are placed third in Pool B with 26 points and a score difference of 35 from eight matches. They have won and lost four matches each in the competition.

Yuva Mumba snatched a last-minute victory against the Junior Steelers to move to the first position in the Pool B standings. They have 31 points and a score difference of 32 from eight matches, including five wins, a couple of losses, and a tie.

The Steelers, meanwhile, are fifth in Pool A with 18 points from seven matches, having won two, lost four, and tied one. They have a score difference of 18.

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table (Image via YKS website)

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 11 Results (Sunday, March 16)

Match 41 - Sonipat Spartans 0-0 Yuva Paltan (Abandoned)

Match 42 - Vasco Vipers 39-48 UP Falcons

Match 43 - Chandigarh Chargers 30-35 Jaipur Pink Cubs

Match 44 - Yuva Mumba 32-30 Junior Steelers

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 12 Fixtures (Monday, March 17)

Match 42 - Yuva Yoddhas vs Vasco Vipers, 10:15 am

Match 43 - UP Falcons vs Warriorz K.C., 11:45 am

Match 44 - Kurukshetra Warriors vs Palani Tuskers, 4:00 pm

Match 45 - Jaipur Pink Cubs vs Junior Steelers, 5:30 pm

