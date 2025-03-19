Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after March 19

Jaipur Pink Clubs maintain their top spot in the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Pool A standings following a commendable win against Palani Tuskers by a four-point margin. They are on an unbeaten six-match winning streak with 44 points from nine games and a score difference of 63.

Palani Tuskers occupy the third position with 32 points from 10 games, winning five games, losing four, and one ending in a tie, and have a negative score difference of 10. In the 56th league match, Junior Steelers lost against Yuva Paltan by a 14-point difference, suffering their sixth loss of the season from nine games. They have 18 points and a negative difference of five.

Meanwhile, Vasco Vipers end the Group A table with their fifth consecutive defeat and eight in total from 10 games at a huge negative score difference of -118.

Yuva Mumba, on the other hand, lead the table in Pool B with 38 points from 10 games despite a five-point loss today (March 19) against Kurukshetra Warriors. With a score difference of 36, they have won seven games and lost two, with one concluding in a tie. Sonipat Spartans, with a win against Vasco Vipers, jump to third position (previously fourth) with 33 points and a score difference of 38 from nine games.

Yuva Paltan defeated Junior Steelers earlier in the day with a 14-point comfortable victory. They won their fourth game of the season and have 24 points to their tally and a negative difference of -47. Kurukshetra Warriors rounded off the table with their second win, outscoring Yuva Mumba by five points. They have 14 points, two wins, and six losses, while a match ended in a tie.

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table (Image via YKS Website)

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 14 Results (Wednesday, March 19)

Match 53 - Sonipat Spartans (43-34) Vasco Vipers

Match 54 - Yuva Mumba (39-44) Kurukshetra Warriors

Match 55 - Jaipur Pink Clubs (33-29) Palani Tuskers

Match 56 - Yuva Paltan (37-23) Junior Steelers

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 15 Fixtures (Thursday, March 20)

Match 53 - Chandigarh Chargers vs Yuva Yoddhas, 10:15 AM

Match 54 - Vasco Vipers vs Warriorz K.C, 11:45 AM

Match 55 - UP Falcons vs Palani Tuskers, 4:00 PM

Match 56 - Junior Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Clubs, 5:30 PM

