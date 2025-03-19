Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after March 19

By SC Desk
Modified Mar 19, 2025 20:08 IST
Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table (Image via YKS Website)
Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table (Image via YKS Website)

Jaipur Pink Clubs maintain their top spot in the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Pool A standings following a commendable win against Palani Tuskers by a four-point margin. They are on an unbeaten six-match winning streak with 44 points from nine games and a score difference of 63.

Palani Tuskers occupy the third position with 32 points from 10 games, winning five games, losing four, and one ending in a tie, and have a negative score difference of 10. In the 56th league match, Junior Steelers lost against Yuva Paltan by a 14-point difference, suffering their sixth loss of the season from nine games. They have 18 points and a negative difference of five.

Meanwhile, Vasco Vipers end the Group A table with their fifth consecutive defeat and eight in total from 10 games at a huge negative score difference of -118.

Yuva Mumba, on the other hand, lead the table in Pool B with 38 points from 10 games despite a five-point loss today (March 19) against Kurukshetra Warriors. With a score difference of 36, they have won seven games and lost two, with one concluding in a tie. Sonipat Spartans, with a win against Vasco Vipers, jump to third position (previously fourth) with 33 points and a score difference of 38 from nine games.

Yuva Paltan defeated Junior Steelers earlier in the day with a 14-point comfortable victory. They won their fourth game of the season and have 24 points to their tally and a negative difference of -47. Kurukshetra Warriors rounded off the table with their second win, outscoring Yuva Mumba by five points. They have 14 points, two wins, and six losses, while a match ended in a tie.

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table (Image via YKS Website)

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 14 Results (Wednesday, March 19)

Match 53 - Sonipat Spartans (43-34) Vasco Vipers

Match 54 - Yuva Mumba (39-44) Kurukshetra Warriors

Match 55 - Jaipur Pink Clubs (33-29) Palani Tuskers

Match 56 - Yuva Paltan (37-23) Junior Steelers

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 15 Fixtures (Thursday, March 20)

Match 53 - Chandigarh Chargers vs Yuva Yoddhas, 10:15 AM

Match 54 - Vasco Vipers vs Warriorz K.C, 11:45 AM

Match 55 - UP Falcons vs Palani Tuskers, 4:00 PM

Match 56 - Junior Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Clubs, 5:30 PM

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee
