Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after March 20

Jaipur Pink Clubs strengthened their top position with their seventh consecutive win in the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Pool A standings with 50 points from 10 games. They defeated Junior Steelers by 12 points to win their ninth game of the season, and now lead by a huge score difference of 71.

Ad

Warriroz K.C., placed second, outcasted Vasco Vipers in a 24-point deficit game to add the seventh win to their tally with 41 points and a score difference of 50. Palani Tuskers, third, ended the game in a tie against UP Falcons (26-26). They now have 35 points from 11 games, with five wins, four losses, and two ending in a tie.

They are closely followed by the UP Falcons, who have 29 points to their name. They have played 10 games and won just three of them, while the rest are split into three losses and four ties. They are the team with the most no.of ties in this edition.

Ad

Trending

Junior Steelers lost their seventh match of the season playing 10 games, they lost against Jaipur Pink Clubs earlier in the day with a 12-point margin, placing them at the fifth position with 18 points and a score difference of -13. Vasco Vipers, at the bottom of the Pool A table, have lost their ninth match and won just one game from the 11 encounters faced. They are in a miserable position with a score difference of -142.

Ad

Yuva Yoddhas leads the Group B standings after their four-point victory over the Chandigarh Chargers. They now have 39 points, with a score difference of 83. Chandigarh Chargers are currently placed in the fourth position with 30 points from 10 games and a difference of 31.

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table (Image via YKS Website)

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 15 Results (Thursday, March 20)

Match 57 - Chandigarh Chargers (35-39) Yuva Yoddhas

Ad

Match 58 - Vasco Vipers (27-51) Warriorz K.C.

Match 59 - UP Falcons (26-26) Palani Tuskers

Match 60 - Junior Steelers (27-35) Jaipur Pink Clubs

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 16 Fixtures (Friday, March 21)

Match 61 - Kurukshetra Warriors vs Vasco Vipers, 10:15 AM IST

Match 62 - Yuva Mumba vs Warriorz K.C, 11:45 AM IST

Match 63 - Yuva Paltan vs Sonipat Spartans, 4:00 PM IST

Match 64 - Yuva Yoddhas vs Junior Steelers, 5:30 PM IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback