Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after March 23

Warriorz K.C. climbed to the top position in the Pool A standings of the Yuva All-Stars Championship 2025. They defeated Vasco Vipers in a 32-point game, bringing their difference to 95 with 58 points from 13 games.

Ad

UP Falcons, in fourth place, lost the match against Kurukshetra Warriors by 11 points. They now have 32 points from 12 games, with just three wins and four losses, with the other five ending in a tie. Vasco Vipers lost their 10th game of the season against Warriorz K.C. and are now at the bottom of the table with 14 points and a huge difference of -164.

The Pool B standings are as follows with Yuva Yoddhas winning their eighth game of the season against Sonipat Spartans by 34 points, with 51 points from 12 games at a difference of 136. Chandigarh Chargers defeated Yuva Mumba by five points to fill in the second position with 41 points from 12 games at a difference of 56. They have won six games, lost five, and one ending in a tie.

Ad

Trending

Yuva Mumba at the third position have 39 points from the 12 encounters with seven wins, four losses, and one tie.

Sonipat Spartans, with 38 points, are in fourth place, with six wins from 11 games and a difference of +8. Kurukshetra Warriors won their third match, outscoring UP Falcons by 11 points in their 12th match of the season. They now have 20 points, with a difference of -113.

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table (Image via YKS Website)

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 18 Results (Sunday, March 23)

Match 69 - Kurukshetra Warriors (43-32) UP Falcons

Ad

Match 70 - Yuva Yoddhas (58-24) Sonipat Spartans

Match 71 - Warriorz K.C (53-21) Vasco Vipers

Match 72 - Chandigarh Chargers (39-34) Yuva Mumba

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 19 Fixtures (Monday, March 24)

Match 73 - Sonipat Spartans vs UP Falcons, 10:15 AM IST

Match 74 - Yuva Yoddhas vs Yuva Paltan, 11:45 AM IST

Match 75 - Palani Tuskers vs Junior Steelers, 4:00 PM IST

Match 76 - Yuva Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Clubs, 5:30 PM IST

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback