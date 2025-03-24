Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after March 24

Jaipur Pink Clubs continue their winning streak by defeating Yuva Mumba in the 76th match of the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025. They lead the Pool A standings with 61 points with 11 wins from 12 games at a difference of 97.

Palani Tuskers, who are in the third position, lost against Junior Steelers by a margin of 20 points, encountering their sixth loss of the season from 13 games at a difference of -33. Meanwhile, UP Falcons closely follow the Tuskers by a margin of three points with 33 points from 13 games with three wins, five losses and five ties. UP Falcons lost the game against Sonipat Spartans by a close difference of five points.

Junior Steelers, with their third win of the tournament, have 27 points from 13 games at a negative difference of -12. They defeated Palani Tuskers earlier in the day by a deficit of 20 points.

In the Pool B standings, Yuva Yoddhas have qualified for the next round, marking a “Q’ against their name. They defeated Yuva Paltan in a 48-30 game for their ninth win of the season from 13 games, alongside four losses. They now have 57 points with a difference of +154.

Sonipat Spartans, at the second position, defeated UP Falcons to secure the seventh win of the season from 12 encounters, and now have 43 points with a difference of 13.

Yuva Mumba, at the fourth position, lost by a close margin of four against Jaipur Pink Clubs for their fifth loss from 13 games at a difference of 17 and a score of 40. Yuva Paltan are now at the fifth spot with just four wins from the 13 games played with a negative score difference of -91.

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table (Image via YKS Website)

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 19 Results (Monday, March 24)

Match 73 - Sonipat Spartans (43-38) UP Falcons

Match 74 - Yuva Yoddhas (48-30) Yuva Paltan

Match 75 - Palani Tuskers (26-46) Junior Steelers

Match 76 - Yuva Mumba (29-33) Jaipur Pink Clubs

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 20 Fixtures (Tuesday, March 25)

Match 77 - Chandigarh Chargers vs Warriorz K.C, 10:15 AM

Match 78 - Sonipat Spartans vs Kurukshetra Warriors, 11:45 AM

Match 79 - Jaipur Pink Clubs vs Vasco Vipers, 4:00 PM

Match 80 - Yuva Mumba vs Yuva Yoddhas, 5:30 PM

