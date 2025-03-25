Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after March 25

Jaipur Pink Clubs, with their 10-match unbeaten streak, lead the Pool A standings of the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 following their magnificent win against Vasco Vipers with a 50-point deficit (68-18). They now have 67 points from 13 games at a huge score difference of 147.

Warriorz K.C maintain their second position, defeating Chandigarh Chargers with 18 points, marking their 11th win in their 14th match of the season, and now have 64 points with a difference of 113. Vasco Vipers, at the bottom of the table, lost their 11th game from 14 games played, and now have 14 points at a vast difference of -214.

Yuva Yoddhas remained the table-toppers despite losing to Yuva Mumba by five points earlier in the day. They are now with 58 points and a difference of 149. The Sonipat Spartans' win marks their qualification spot for the playoffs. It was their eighth win from the 13 encounters played, with 49 points and a difference of 34.

Yuva Mumba, at the third position, defeated Yuva Yoddhas by five points, sealing their berth for the playoffs with seven wins from 14 games with six losses and a tie. Chandigarh Chargers, with their loss, slipped to the fourth (previously third) with 41 points and a difference of 38.

Kurukshetra Warriors, at the bottom of the Pool B table, lost to Sonipat Spartans by 21 points for their ninth loss of the season from 13 games, with just three wins and a tie. They are now with 20 points with a negative difference of -134.

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table (Image via YKS Website)

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 20 Results (Tuesday, March 25)

Match 77 - Chandigarh Chargers (26-44) Warriorz K.C

Match 78 - Sonipat Spartans (54-33) Kurukshetra Warriors

Match 79 - Jaipur Pink Clubs (68-18) Vasco Vipers

Match 80 - Yuva Mumba (41-36) Yuva Yoddhas

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 21 Fixtures (Wednesday, March 26)

Match 81 - Junior Steelers vs Vasco Vipers, 10:15 AM

Match 82 - UP Falcons vs Jaipur Pink Clubs, 11:45 AM

Match 83 - Kurukshetra Warriors vs Yuva Paltan, 4:00 PM

Match 84 - Chandigarh Chargers vs Palani Tuskers, 5:30 PM

