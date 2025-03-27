Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after March 26

Jaipur Pink Clubs strengthened their top spot in the Pool A standings of the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 with 13 wins from 14 games and a massive score difference of 164.

Palani Tuskers, at the third position, defeated Chandigarh Chargers to mark their sixth win from the 14 games played, with six losses and two ending up in a tie. They are now with 41 points with a difference of -30.

Junior Steelers outlasted Vasco Vipers by a huge margin of 37 points to jump to the fourth position (previously fifth) to mark their fourth win of the season from 14 games, and now have 33 points with a difference of 25.

UP Falcons were defeated by Jaipur Pink Clubs earlier in the day by 17 points to register their sixth loss of the season from 14 games, with three wins and five ties. They now match Junior Steelers in the points (33) but now have a negative score difference of -36.

Vasco Vipers, in the bottom of the table, lost their 12th game earlier in the game against Junior Steelers. They are now with just two wins from 15 encounters with 14 points and a vast difference of -251.

Chandigarh Chargers are in fourth place in the Pool B standings of the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025. They have 42 points from 14 games, six wins, seven losses, and one tie.

Yuva Paltan defeated Kurukshetra Warriors by 17 points to take the fifth position with 31 points at a difference of -74. They have won five games while having lost nine from the 14 games played. Kurukshetra Warriors, at the bottom of the table, have won just three games from 14 with 10 losses at a difference of -151.

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table (Image via YKS Website)

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 21 Results (Wednesday, March 26)

Match 81 - Junior Steelers (63-26) Vasco Vipers

Match 82 - UP Falcons (33-50) Jaipur Pink Clubs

Match 83 - Kurukshetra Warriors (33-50) Yuva Paltan

Match 84 - Chandigarh Chargers (33-36) Palani Tuskers

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 22 Fixtures (Thursday, March 27)

Match 85 - Sonipat Spartans vs Jaipur Pink Clubs, 10:15 AM

Match 86 - Yuva Yoddhas vs Chandigarh Chargers, 11:45 AM

Match 87 - Warriorz K.C vs Palani Tuskers, 4:00 PM

Match 88 - Yuva Mumba vs Yuva Paltan, 5:30 PM

