Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table: Updated standings after March 27

Jaipur Pink Clubs, at the top of the Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Pool A standings, lost their 11-match unbeaten winning streak against Sonipat Spartans by two points, marking their second loss of the season from the 15 games played. They are now at 74 points with a difference of 162.

Warriorz K.C defeated Palani Tuskers by seven points to register their 12th win of the season from 15 matches played. They are now with 69 points with a score difference of 120. Palani Tuskers, at the third position, with six games, seven losses, and two ties with 42 points are at the third position of the Pool A rankings.

The Pool B group secured their berth in the upcoming Super Six qualification stage. The four teams are: Yuva Yoddhas, Sonipat Spartans, Yuva Mumba, and Chandigarh Chargers.

Yuva Yoddhas were outcasted by Chandigarh Chargers by two points in the 86th game of the Yuva All-Stars Championship 2025. They now have nine wins from 15 games and 59 points, with a score difference of 147.

Sonipat Spartans, at the second position, with nine wins from 14 games are just below the Yoddhas by five points (54) and a difference of 36. Yuva Mumba had a tie against Yuva Paltan in a 34-34 game, registering their ninth tie of the season, and are now with seven wins, six losses, and two ties at 48 points.

They are closely followed by the Chandigarh Chargers, who have 47 points from 15 games, seven wins, one loss, and one ending in a tie. Yuva Paltan, in fifth place in Pool B, have 34 points from 15 games, five wins, and nine losses.

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025 Points Table (Image via YKS Website)

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 22 Results (Thursday, March 27)

Match 85 - Sonipat Spartans (42-40) Jaipur Pink Clubs

Match 86 - Yuva Yoddhas (39-41) Chandigarh Chargers

Match 87 - Warriorz K.C (33-26) Palani Tuskers

Match 88 - Yuva Mumba (34-34) Yuva Paltan

Yuva All Stars Championship 2025: Day 23 Fixtures (Friday, March 28)

Match 89 - Jaipur Pink Clubs vs UP Falcons, 10:15 AM

Match 90 - Kurukshetra Warriors vs Junior Steelers, 11:45 AM

Match 91 - Chandigarh Chargers vs Vasco Vipers, 4:00 PM

Match 92 - Yuva Mumba vs Sonipat Spartans, 5:30 PM

